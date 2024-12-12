Dr Malinga recently celebrated his mother's birthday and sang to her in a hilarious video

The vibrant musician had fans in stitches with his commentary, showing off his bond with his mom

Fans were hysterical at Lingas' video and sent his mom well-wishes on her special day

Dr Malinga posted a hilarious video for his mom's birthday. Images: drmalinga

Netizens had a good laugh after watching Dr Malinga's hilarious birthday video with his mother.

Dr Malinga celebrates mom's birthday

Dr Malinga recently celebrated his mom's 63rd birthday and didn't hold back with the theatrics.

The Solomon hitmaker recorded a lively birthday video seated beside his mother, in which he sang to her before switching up and going full Lingas on her, and she was not ready:

"You're 63, which means you had me way too early; you liked boys too much. Thank you so much, I love you."

The video clearly shows the pair's close relationship, and Lingas didn't shy away from putting his mom on the spot with his hilarious comments:

Mzansi reacts to Dr Malinga's video

Fans were in stitches at Dr Malinga's birthday video with his mom:

Ketso28 laughed:

"Nare Malinga wa re mama o phaphetse eng? Happy birthday to dimamzo."

say_samuel was in stitches:

"Brother, happy birthday to Mommy, but you are a problem. Why make mom shy like that in front of the camera?"

Artybotoman93 said:

"Lol, Mama is tired of your madness. I hope she had a good one full of blessings!"

Meanwhile, others bashed Lingas and said he could have done more for his mom:

BhuruO50655 wrote:

"Build your mom a nice house."

Bayede_Dawg suggested:

"You should've bought her some wall paint."

rachel_rid38857 bashed Dr Malinga:

"When you had money, you didn't even think of upgrading; shame on you. Helping your parents to upgrade is an investment."

