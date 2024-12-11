“Why Am I Crying”: Sweet Restaurant Proposal Has SA in Tears
- A man orchestrated a surprise proposal at Kream Mall of Africa (MOA) restaurant in Midrand, Gauteng, complete with romantic rose petal decorations and an Ed Sheeran soundtrack
- The unsuspecting girlfriend went from surprise to tears of joy when he got down on one knee and popped the question
- Social media users were moved to tears watching the heartwarming proposal video, celebrating the couple's special moment
A romantic restaurant proposal turned into a viral moment after a man surprised his unsuspecting girlfriend with a beautifully decorated setting and a ring.
Watch the video here.
Perfect surprise setup
Local content creator @yofav_unkle shared a heartwarming video of his surprise proposal at Kream MOA with the caption:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"During all of this? All I heard from the back was "SHE SAID YES!!!!" I didn't hear the yes myself 🤣🤣"
The scene was set perfectly. Rose petals were scattered across the table, and his girlfriend was completely unaware of what was about to unfold, especially since he had texted her earlier claiming he was 'cooking.'
The big moment
With Ed Sheeran's Perfect setting the mood, the video captured the beautiful scene as the nervous boyfriend waited for the perfect moment. Following Beyoncé's famous advice, 'If you like it, then you should put a ring on it,' he dropped to one knee to show the world she was the one.
In the excitement that followed, he couldn't even hear his girlfriend's response over the enthusiastic cheering of fellow diners, who were all caught up in the magical moment.
Mzansi feels the love
The romantic proposal video touched many hearts across social media, with viewers sharing in the couple's special moment.
@eyenavy admitted being emotional:
"I'm crying for strangers on the internet. Enough for the day."
@Ndimusaziwayo couldn't hold back:
"Why am I crying?😭😭😭… I love, love maan❤️"
@Ntsoaki Nthabi Lefulebe observed:
"Its evident why you proposed. She seems so humble with a don't try me attitude."
@mgidi@sbu shared a relatable moment:
"Love is beautiful 😍 Unfortunately, we are single 😂"
@Jolene frauenstein1969 reflected:
"This made me cry. Now missing my ex-husband. Remember to always love and respect each other."
@Penelope Hamiliya celebrated:
"Congratulations guys. Love has always been beautiful ☺️❤️😂"
Other trending proposal moments
- A lady's dream proposal moment sparked debate when social media users focused on her makeup instead of her special moment.
- A couple's romantic beach proposal video had South Africa gushing over their love story.
- A Rosebank mall proposal went viral after a man popped the question in front of a cheering crowd of shoppers.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.