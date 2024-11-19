"Love This": Viral Video of Beach Proposal Leaves South Africans Gushing

A couple went viral on social media after a clip of their cute beach proposal surfaced online

The footage warmed the hearts of many and captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views

People loved the heartwarming moment and reacted to the video, gushing over the lovebirds

A couple left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings after a clip of their beach proposal surfaced online.

A stunning beach proposal left South Africans in awe. Image: @nelisiwenellythandeka

Video of beach proposal goes viral

The wholesome proposal was shared by TikTok user @nelisiwenellythandeka, who captured the heartwarming moment that took peeps by storm. The video that is circulating online showcases the gent dropping to one knee in a classic display of love and devotion.

With the sun setting in the background and waves gently crashing against the shore, his bae stood in awe of her man's gesture. As the gent knelt, holding a sparkling ring, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation.

The woman accepted the proposal with a beaming smile, hugging her man tightly while those around her cheered in celebration.

His sweet, heartfelt proposal has garnered an outpouring of affection from people around the globe, gaining massive traction. The woman expressed her feelings during that moment in the comments section under the TikTok handle Lesley Hendricks82, saying:

"Oh my goodness! This has me crying again. Thank you so much for capturing my special moment. This was really so so special. I'm still in shock I love the love received. Thank you for this."

People love the beach proposal

The online community was in awe of the gent's sweet gesture as he got down on one knee, and many gushed over the beach proposal.

Kim-Jay Josias said:

"Everyone was so happy!!! I love this."

Marylin added:

"Aww, congrats on his knee with that beautiful signal hill scenery, breathe taking moment."

Luckiest girl on the planet wrote:

"Witnessing a proposal is the best thing!! Literally."

BigMama was in awe:

"Crying with strangers is becoming my thing."

Dee&Shae commented:

"Congratulations may your union be richly blessed."

