A coffin was caught on camera being hijacked on a road in Mzansi, shocking many online

The video has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the clip, flooding the comments section to share their thoughts

A bizarre video capturing a coffin being hijacked on a road in South Africa has left social media users shocked.

A coffin was hijacked in broad daylight in South Africa in a TikTok video. Image: South_Agency and Philippe Lissac/Godong.

Coffin hijacked in the middle of the road in SA

The unusual scene happened in broad daylight and has quickly gone viral, sparking countless online reactions.

In a clip shared by TikTok user @coach.champ3, the alleged hijacking is showcased as the undertaker is seen placed on the ground, kicked, and robbed by the hijackers, who then took hold of the coffin and ran off with it.

The video quickly gained massive traction on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million views within a day of its publication and sparking an enormous buzz among people, with some questioning the motives behind such a peculiar crime. While @coach.champ3 made a light-hearted joke, as he took to his caption saying:

"Only in South Africa."

The viral footage continues to spark conversation online, adding yet another quirky incident to Mzansi's social media hall of fame.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to a stolen casket video

South Africans were stunned by the TikTok clip of the coffin being hijacked and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

D.mpleee hun22 said:

"What! Did they just steal a dead body SA mara."

Nghoosen expressed:

"This cannot be real, but we live in South Africa."

Marli pieters wrote:

"What do they want from that dead body? People still think it is funny, wow. Not even a joke."

Havan shared:

"I want to be too focused on my future like this guy with a blue bag."

Deputy president commented:

"Lol, this must be acting."

Antony simply said:

"South Africa is a movie. Even the dead can be robbed."

