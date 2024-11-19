"This is Traumatizing": Coffin Hijacked in Broad Daylight on a Road in South African, Mzansi Reacts
- A coffin was caught on camera being hijacked on a road in Mzansi, shocking many online
- The video has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans reacted to the clip, flooding the comments section to share their thoughts
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A bizarre video capturing a coffin being hijacked on a road in South Africa has left social media users shocked.
Coffin hijacked in the middle of the road in SA
The unusual scene happened in broad daylight and has quickly gone viral, sparking countless online reactions.
In a clip shared by TikTok user @coach.champ3, the alleged hijacking is showcased as the undertaker is seen placed on the ground, kicked, and robbed by the hijackers, who then took hold of the coffin and ran off with it.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
The video quickly gained massive traction on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million views within a day of its publication and sparking an enormous buzz among people, with some questioning the motives behind such a peculiar crime. While @coach.champ3 made a light-hearted joke, as he took to his caption saying:
"Only in South Africa."
The viral footage continues to spark conversation online, adding yet another quirky incident to Mzansi's social media hall of fame.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to a stolen casket video
South Africans were stunned by the TikTok clip of the coffin being hijacked and took to the comments section to express their thoughts.
D.mpleee hun22 said:
"What! Did they just steal a dead body SA mara."
Nghoosen expressed:
"This cannot be real, but we live in South Africa."
Marli pieters wrote:
"What do they want from that dead body? People still think it is funny, wow. Not even a joke."
Havan shared:
"I want to be too focused on my future like this guy with a blue bag."
Deputy president commented:
"Lol, this must be acting."
Antony simply said:
"South Africa is a movie. Even the dead can be robbed."
Men drop casket at funeral
Briefly News previously reported that funerals are sad events where mourners get to say their final goodbyes to their loved one who died.
The anxiety of a casket dropping or a car crashing is at the back of one’s mind as the thought of never seeing the deceased again reels in your mind. Death is the most certain thing that all humans have to go through after birth, yet it is the most uncomfortable and shocking event.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za