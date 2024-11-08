A group of men could not handle a heavy casket at a funeral and dropped it in front of mourners

The family and friends in attendance were stunned by the tragic turn of events and winced as the casket dropped

Social media users were dusted by what happened as they saw it coming from the poor stance of the gentlemen placed in charge

Funerals are sad events where mourners get to say their final goodbyes to their loved one who died.

Mzansi reacted to men dropping a casket at a funeral. Image: @save_the_children_sa

Source: TikTok

The anxiety of a casket dropping or a car crashing is at the back of one’s mind as the thought of never seeing the deceased again reels in your mind.

Gentlemen drop casket at funeral

Death is the most certain thing that all humans have to go there after birth, yet it is the most uncomfortable and shocking event. Understanding that you will never again see your loved one is a very difficult thing to process and get used to.

To show their respect, people often go all out to give their late loved one a dignified send-off. Family and friends often exchange roles to make sure things go smoothly as they bid farewell.

A TikTok video has been making its rounds on social media where a group of men appointed to carry the casket into the grave failed to execute their mission. The gentlemen could not handle the weight of the casket and dropped it open.

The videographer uploaded the footage on TikTok with the caption:

“When you know what’s going to happen before it happens.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to casket dropping at funeral

Social media users were floored by the gentlemen’s flaw and commented:

@Lala Doomie trolled:

“Hope the person is okay.”

@Scotty2Hotty🕸️highlighted:

“Worse part is when it opened.”

@Adeola🧚🏽asked:

“So after the casket opened up, what happened?”

@🫥 let their imagination run wild:

“Imagine the person inside says ouch.”

@Nonokie💝hilariously suggested:

“The person inside must open a case.”

@nishg.zn wrote:

“Rest in pieces.”

@Luvuyo announced:

“It’s official, I’m going to hell."

