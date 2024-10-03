A young South African lady went viral for sharing a sacred moment she had with her grandmother at her funeral

Khumoetsile felt her granny's presence when a white dove landed on her coffin as the congregation celebrated her long life

Social media users were touched by the beautiful moment as the family laid one of their own to rest

As thoughts lingered in Khumo's mind during her favourite person's funeral, she received confirmation that her late grandmother was present.

A white dove communicated a sacred message to the family in mourning as they paid their last respects.

Lady gets special message from late gran

The young lady was put at ease by the bird's visit and believed her gogo was with her in spirit. Death is the most inevitable life experience we know, yet it is the most shocking.

When one loses a family member in any way, it feels like the world has ended. The mourning never ends, and the wound never heals, but Khumo can breathe after her late granny sends the family a message that she is at peace.

The lady had been filming her gogo's coffin when she captured the dove that landed on it and posted the sacred moment on TikTok with the caption:

"And at this moment, I knew you were present."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to emotional video of Gogo's funeral

Social media users were in awe of the beautiful moment and commented:

@LILLIAN 🇿🇦🇺🇲🇶🇦 said:

"This is too powerful. Jesus, why am I crying? She's safe in heaven; let's do well on this earth. I swear God will repay us one day. Wow, beautiful."

@ndlovukazithandeka commented:

"The true definition of resting in peace."

@Phummy shared:

"My daughter showed up like this in June. The dove stood atop her uncle's car and accompanied us to the graveyard for her tombstone unveiling. I was so happy, shame."

@Makoma_Bimbrish shared her heartbreak:

"I saw these at my aunt's funeral, who had cancer. I'll never heal from losing that lady."

@Lerescej7 found the moment to be beautiful:

"As painful as this moment is, it's also a beautiful one."

@Judy Mpanyane was touched:

"This gave me goosebumps."

@josephchitaro6 explained:

"Those are Angels in dove form. They come to console the bereaved and assure their loved one is well taken care of in death."

