A woman on TikTok wrote a cute letter to her late mom, updating her about life after her passing

Mbali was devastated about her mom’s passing, but as life went on, she found it in her heart to heal and work hard to secure a successful life

Social media users loved the cute post she composed as she documented her life for her late mom who died when she was young

A young lady on TikTok shared the sweet love letter she composed for her late mom, updating her on life after her passing.

Mzansi was choked up after reading a young lady's love letter to her mom since her passing. Image: @its_mbali2003/Getty

Mbali had a lot of drastic life changes since her mom’s death and documented the milestones in a TikTok post.

Lady writes love letter to late mom

Death is one of the inevitable life experiences that causes humans to crash really badly. Knowing that your loved one has vanished from the surface of the earth is a hard pill to swallow, especially when the deceased is your parent whom you’ve known all your life.

Mbali, a young South African lady, made Mzansi choke as they held back their tears when she shared a composition of her love letter to her mom, updating her about her life since she passed. She started off by saying:

“Hey mom, I wanted to update you about life since you left us.”

After her mother’s passing, Mbali moved to Cape Town because her guardian was too old to take care of her:

“I moved to Cape Town because granny was too old to take care of me.”

She was then adopted by her aunt, who treated her like her own daughter from the very beginning. Mbali’s health has always been a cause for concern, and she has been in and out of hospital:

“As you know, you left me sick; I was in and out of hospital fighting for my life.”

She started school when she was ten years old and skipped some grades. She attended Tembaletu, where she was taught to play basketball and fell in love with the sport. In 2014, she was chosen to represent the Western Cape in the summer school games and flew for the first time.

Later that year, Mbali was chosen to represent the country but was saddened by her father’s health, which would claim his life in 2017. After two years after the passing of her dad, she got into a car accident in De Aar but came out alive.

Mbali also shared her relationship with her siblings. She finally finished school after writing her final matric exams in isolation. Her basketball career rewarded her with a travelling experience, as she visited Thailand in 2023 for the World Championships.

Her hard work paid off. She entered the university of her dreams, Stellenbosch University, where she studied Social Work. While at the school, she met her long-lost sister.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady writing late mom a love letter

Social media users were emotional after a young lady shared her journey with her late mom after her passing:

@luhlegili957 shared:

"This got me so emotional, but I thank God for carrying you through every storm."

@Thato Seleke could not hold back her tears:

"Another day of crying for strangers."

@Maranatha felt inspired by Mbali's journey:

"I was feeling so down and saw your video. You are such an inspiration. Thank you."

