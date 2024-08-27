A South African man took to TikTok to share one of his most heartbreaking moments of losing his wife in a car accident

The pair had only been married for less than 14 days when they got into an accident, and his wife’s life was cut short

Social media user were terribly shocked by the heartbreaking story and offered their condolences

A South African man and widower, Mavundla Phillip, opened up about one of his most heart-wracking experiences of losing his wife after less than two weeks of marriage. Phillip explained that they were involved in a car accident when his wife’s life was cut short.

A Mzansi widower opened up about prematurely losing his wife. Image: @mavundlaphillip

Mzansi could not bear the man’s pain and offered him their sincerest condolences in the comments section.

Mzansi pained after man loses wife in car accident after 14 of marriage

Death is the one thing that all humans are guaranteed, but even so, it is still the most unusual event. Losing a loved one is complex, and the healing journey is that much more challenging because you have to learn to live life with them.

A man who experienced one of his most heartbreaking experiences in the summer of 2023 revealed that he and his wife had been married for less than two weeks when his lady was killed in a car accident. Mavundla Phillip opened up eight months later about the incident as he hopped on a trend where TikTokkers share their heartbreaking stories under the caption:

“How much did it hurt?”

The pair got married on December 16th, and Mavundla had to bury his wife on December 30th 2023. His clip received five million views in five days.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man losing wife in less than two weeks of marriage

Social media users were pained after the man shared his heartbeat story of losing the love of his life and shared kind words in the comments:

@tshepomokoenasr consoled the man:

"Bafo you made her last 15 days on this earth thee best she’s ever had. I can’t even begin to imagine your pain."

@...shared:

"Sometimes you'd think you're going through a lot, until people share their story."

@shoaniiey was devastated:

"I've never been so hurt because of a stranger, deepest condolences bro."

@Charles Jr😎 would not heal from such a scenario:

"Yoooh, I wouldn’t survive."

@Max_Mash could not never move on from the pain:

"I'd never heal from this, yoh. Bro you just taught me to always be kind to people, people go through a lot. I'm so sorry man."

Widower mourns the death of young wife

Briefly News also reported that a Nigerian man looked very heartbroken due to the untimely death of his young and beautiful wife. The gent has taken to social media to share a video of the woman and to mourn her in a touching way.

Social media users who saw the touching video took to the comment section to comfort the man.

