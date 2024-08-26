A Mzansi husband was displeased by how his wife smelled after going in for a generous hug

The gent winced as his face got buried in his lady's unpleasant armpits after an attempt to show him some affection

The husband's priceless reaction floored social media users as he got vocal about his wife's hygiene

A South African man refused to stay silent after being buried in his wife's smelly armpits after an attempt to show him affection. The husband got vocal about his lady's hygiene as he winced at her strong body.

A Mzansi husband could not bear his wife's unpleasant odour. Image: @robynleo

Source: TikTok

The lady's hygiene resulted from a successful prank court on camera, which resulted in a priceless yet satisfying reaction from her victim.

Husband turned off by wife's bad odour, Mzansi dusted

A prankster on TikTok thought of the perfect way to bamboozle her husband as she scripted another one of her funny videos. Jason and Robyn are one of the funniest South African couples on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

This time, Robyn rubbed raw red onion on her armpits and made up an excuse to appear on camera with her husband to film his reaction. The wife told Jason that they need to spice up their Instagram with cute lovers' content.

As Robyn moved around, Jason was hit with a wave of strong odour coming from her. He winced and chose to stay quiet about it as he was not sure if it was coming from his wife. The lady pulled her man closer for a more convincing shot, but he could barely breathe as he got buried under her ripe armpits.

Jason broke his silence and asked her why she smelt so unpleasant, but Robyn got a little defensive, so he chose to let it go. They continued with content, but Jason could no longer bear it and pulled away from the content creation attempt.

The chap said:

"Why do you smell like that? You don't smell okay."

The wife got the reaction she was looking for and filmed the funny video on their joint TikTok with the caption:

"I'm not sure what was strong."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to funny clip of husband thrown off by bae's odour

Social media users were flawed by the classic video and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@RenetiaV felt sorry for the gent:

"This man deserves a whole weekend away ...on his own lol shame."

@kimchi.noodles🫦 dreams of having a fun husband:

"My future husband is in trouble I’m taking notes."

@Melania shared an idea:

"The facial expressions would make great memes."

@Chrisanthea Johnston loves the couple's content:

"Hats off to you Robyn, your commitment to making his life hell is admirable. I love it."

Mzansi roasts American influencer for cheapskate DIY

Briefly News also reported that an American influencer and DIY guru shared a bizarre hack for a fresh toilet. She mixed various toiletries to create a satisfying fragrance for her bathroom.

Mzansi made it clear that the DIY was a total waste of time and money.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News