An American influencer and DIY guru shared a bizarre hack for a fresh toilet

She mixed various toiletries to create a satisfying fragrance for her bathroom

Mzansi made it clear that the DIY was a total waste of time and money

An American DIY guru shared a bizarre bathroom hack on TikTok.

An American influencer and DIY guru failed netizens with her cheapskate invention. Image: @yana_mom_.

Source: TikTok

The creative lady mixed various everyday toiletries to create a satisfying toilet fragrance.

Mzansi roasts American influencer for cheapskate DIY

YouTube has been an excellent platform for growing the celebrated Do It Yourself (DIY) culture . Many people have taught themselves how to produce specific products to avoid spending money on expensive items.

Some people do it for the enjoyment of creating, but for Yana, an American influencer and DIY guru, it’s a different ball game. She recently posted a clip on TikTok where she mixed various everyday toiletries to produce toilet bombs that clean the toilet pot and leave a refreshing scent after flushing.

The creative lady bought and grated a bar of Dove beauty bar, squeezed out half a tube of toothpaste, and sprinkled two dessert spoons of baking soda. She then rubbed the paste into multiple small balls that she covered separately in round foil and poked holes in.

The DIY guru captioned her post:

"Try this method, you definitely didn't know about it, it's fantastic."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to American influencer cheapskate DIY TikTok video

Voila, Yana had toilet bombs. She placed one into the flapper and flushed it. The bomb did a two-in-one job: it cleaned the toilet pot and left the bathroom smelling fresh.

Netizens were not impressed with the lady’s new DIY:

@Kreative Karen shared some advice from a professional:

"My husband’s a plumber…he and his buddies encourage everyone to do this, so they gets more business replacing your toilets."

@sonirene cracked a joke:

"Now the toilet will have a fresh breath."

@Totsha B was not about to go through all of the steps:

"Baby who doin all that?"

@Swayze will not be participating:

"Definitely not wasting a dove bar."

@rugi_barabonah was not up for the labour:

"Saves 5$ a year adds 40 hours of work."

