“Your Creativity Is Top-Notch”: Pedro’s TikTok Video Has Mzansi Cackling

Internet users could not help but laugh at a Pedro's advert that was posted on the establishment's TikTok account

The clip saw a few Pedro's employees operating on a 'patient' and presenting a tasty meal at the end

Members of the online community not only laughed but also applauded the team for its creativity

A Pedro's advert had people laughing in the comment section. Images: @pedroschickenofficial

Source: TikTok

South African online users were filled with laughter after one of Mzansi's chicken restaurants showcased a uniquely comical video.

Pedro's, known for selling affordable flame-grilled chicken and other poultry feasts, took to its TikTok account (@pedroschickenofficial) to share a clip of a few staff members wearing masks and gloves performing an 'operation' on an unseen 'patient.' They unveiled a delicious R199.90 chicken meal with a drink at the end.

With help from her colleagues, Pedro's 'surgeon' used all sorts of tools, such as a knife, fork, special sauce, garnish, and spice. She even had someone dab her forehead as she performed the miracle.

Watch the funny video below:

Chicken clip has netizens cackling in the comments

Social media users rushed to the video's comment section to applaud the creativity and express how comical they found the clip.

@call_me_taps said to the establishment:

"You guys take the cake on the best advert ever."

Speaking about one of the Pedro's employees, @onks_chord laughingly wrote:

"The sweat remover is consistent."

Confused at first, @mnxedc shared with laughing emojis:

"Damn, at first, I didn't understand what was happening. The doctor is cooking, or I should say the chef is operating."

@nomthi_magagula joked in the comments:

"Did she make it out of theatre alive? It was touch and go at some point."

@bridee_brygitte complimented the Pedro's marketing team and said to the chicken-loving restaurant:

"Your creativity is top-notch."

@thats_marcia also applauded the team, saying:

"This is a great ad concept."

