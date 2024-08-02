An old video appearing to show late rapper Riky Rick super energised during an on-stage performance is doing the rounds online

X user @Ndi_Muvenda_ posted the thunderous clip, in which a bare-chested Riky Rick sets the stage on fire with his performance

Social media users were buzzing in the mentions; some imparting negative sentiments about the wild and engrossing show

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A clip has resurfaced showing late rapper Riky Rick delivering a thunderous performance. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Jabulani Langa

Source: Getty Images

He was a rapper to some; to others, he was a musician.

But to his loyal Cotton Fest followers, Riky Rick was an entertainer, and his death almost two and a half years ago left a significant gap for them.

It was small wonder then that a resurfaced clip of one of his Cotton Fest performances had hip-heads bobbing their heads.

Riky Rick’s Energetic Performance

But that was not all.

Plenty of those invested in online sleuthing found something a little surprising about the show in question.

An X user, @Ndi_Muvenda_, posted the clip and captioned it:

"This is the craziest performance ever in South Africa by Ricky Riky. [He] was a true entertainer."

The 24-second clip showed the late rapper delivering a wild concert to a rapturous crowd.

Watch the video here .

Performing his hit single, Sidlukotini, a bare-chested Riky bounces around the stage wearing only trunks after removing his trademark black leather pants.

His energy was palpable as several concert-goers, while matching the rapper's manic theatrics, scrambled for his pants.

SA bites into epic performance

@Ndi_Muvenda_'s post attracted quite a lot of attention after garnering almost 270,000 views in the nearly 10 hours since it was posted.

Trailing it were 2800 likes, over 400 reposts and about 80 comments. Briefly News looks at some of the incredible responses.

@amsimplymandla wrote:

"This is [what] depression looks like ... It's [reflective] of sleeping on top of the world, and when [you] wake up, the world [is] on top of you."

@sbhoneeer noted:

"The signs were there."

@RemzaNelson said:

"South Africans failed to see he was showing signs of depression. 'I miss my n*gga, HHP'."

@JokerClowner mentioned:

"This was a call for help."

@etm811 offered:

"Arguably, Makhado's performances were always top-level."

Tshwane rapper 25K announces upcoming project

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tshwane rapper 25K recently took to his socials to reveal an upcoming sophomore project.

The artist posted a video on Instagram, sparking intrigue and excitement among hip-hop heads, announcing that they could look forward to new music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News