An incredibly daring woman was filmed carrying a massive python into a snake room at a reptile zoo

X user @gunsnrosesgirl3 posted the now-viral video, drawing an instant reaction from all who saw it

Creeped-out social media users slithered into the comments, hissing a bevy of wild and untamed responses

A creepy snake video shows a woman dragging a python into a room filled with 23 others. Images: Joe McDonald and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

It takes a different type of bravery to do some extremely daring things, such as jolly entering a room full of massive snakes.

But not just any snakes — among them some of the largest in the world, pythons.

Woman fills room with pythons

A viral video of a woman entering a room with one of these colossal-sized serpents to place it with others already filling the space at what appears to be an Australian reptile zoo has netizens on the edge of their seats.

An X user, @gunsnrosesgirl3, shared the material and captioned it:

"Wait for it ... the reptile zoo."

The 24-second clip shows an enthusiastic zoo employee gently dragging what appears to be an albino python into an enclosed area.

She is heard saying as she approaches the door:

"A room of secrets."

She enters, with the person filming one step behind her. They enter the door to reveal dozens of giant snakes of different hues and patterns.

The snake handler then beams:

"Look what we've got ... look, we've got about 20 ... 21 ... 22 ... 24 pythons."

Pythons, including the ball, reticulated, Burmese, carpet and green tree pythons, are nonvenomous snakes in Africa, Asia, and Australia.

They grow between 4.8m to 6m in length and can live up to 25 years.

Netizens get heebie-jeebies

The scenes attracted shock, amazement and wonder as netizens reacted to the viral social media post.

In addition to garnering a staggering eight million views, it raked in 30000 likes, 6800 bookmarks, 5800 reposts and 2300 responses.

Briefly News snaked into the mentions to hunt out some of the most colourful reactions.

@Context2X wrote:

"How is she so confident they won't use her as their next meal?"

@dwkos said:

"This is gonna give me nightmares, and I'm Australian."

@Kingehsan18 reacted:

"If one of them snaps, she’s gone."

Source: Briefly News