A TikTok video of two men who spotted a massive snake on a farm has gone viral

The footage shows the large reptile on a dirt road before it reflexed, scaring the men

The snake slithered away, with the men unharmed, leaving viewers entertained

Two Mzansi men came across a large snake on a farm road. Image: Photography by Mangiwau

Snakes have a funny way of inspiring both fear and fascination.

Man scares snake, and it scares him

Two brave men who had been driving on the property spotted a massive snake on a local South African farm.

One of them bravely captured footage of the large snake, which had been casually chilling along the road before it noticed the men. The snake began quickly slithering away to evade them.

The man behind the camera got a bit fright and fearfully ran back when the snake was on the move.

Mzansi comments on snake encounter

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused and intrigued by the snake encounter. While some poked fun at the man's fearful reaction to the serpent, others were stunned by how big and fast it was.

Sir_Ndzu SNR commented:

"Honestly, I didn’t expect it to be that fast! ."

keleabetswe072 said:

"It is the laugh at the back for me ."

vimmiesingh said:

"Michael Jackson could have learned the backslide from you that was fast beautiful snake ."

AgrinethBoloko replied:

"Wow, this is beautiful, man."

rowenmeraki commented:

"Daar gaan my ex ."

Ellie wrote:

"Ek is dood Nee wat ek is so bang vir n slang ek hardloop tot my bene ingee ."

Kalu Henry said:

"Cameraman almost got disappointed, but anyways, congratulations ."

wolf_storm053 said:

"People get surprised by how fast snakes are and it makes me laugh every time."

Vets remove beach towel from python in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a group of Australian vets were tasked with a rare and hectic job of assisting a python that had consumed a beach towel.

A video that has since gone viral on X (formerly known as X) shows the doctors working meticulously to get the large towel out of the snake's body.

