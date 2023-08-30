Netizens in South Africa were unsettled by a video of a massive snake crossing the road in Zimbali, a fancy estate in Durban

The snake, suspected to be a python, was slowly slithering across the road as a car waited for it to pass

Several netizens reacted to the video with witty comments, such as comparing the python to corrupt officials

A video of a massive snake crossing the road at the fancy Zimbali Estate, Durban, left Mzansi netizens feeling unsettled.

A TikTok video shows how a snake decided to cross the road in Zimbali. Image: @natalienaidoo01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows snake crossing the road in Zimbali

A video posted on TikTok shows the snake, suspected to be a python, slowly slithering across the road as a car waits for it to pass. Zimbali is in a tropical coastal setting on the north coast of KwaZulu Natal, which makes it ideal for several species of snakes.

"Python crossing the road," the TikTok post was captioned.

According to AZ Animals, pythons are normally not dangerous to humans since they do not deliver deadly venom. There are only two potential risks of hazard from pythons – getting bitten by their razor-sharp teeth and getting constricted.

South Africans react to video with witty comments

Several netizens did not pass on the opportunity to respond with funny and sarcastic comments.

ThandZano commented:

"Engabe yeqe kuyiph room nkocyam."

Thandeka_Kay replied:

"Wait, so in Zimbali, they just let snakes be, but what if… yoh aaai."

MaXuluBusi commented:

"Ay, Zimbali got plenty of Pythons."

Plumbers R Us replied:

"There's bigger ones in the government."

Itz Keah said:

"Only on TV do snakes move quickly."

Liyah replied:

"Yoh what is my ex doing here."

Jamariah wrote:

"Going to collect money for someone."

19-foot python wrestles with man and loses

In more snake news, Briefly News previously reported that a man wrestled a python almost 6 meters long to the ground in a brawl that would send shivers down anyone afraid of snakes.

The man's match with the gigantic snake almost ended in tears as, as some pointed, it tried wrapping itself around him.

@gladesboys recorded the man trying to take the giant snake on his own. The video shows the man trying to grab the python by its tail. He struggles with it for a moment, and it suddenly lunges at him with its mouth open.

