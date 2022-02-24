A video of a deer being constricted by a massive snake has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, a tree branch hits the serpent, to which it snaps and slithers away, releasing the young mammal

Several online users found the post funny while others said it was wrong for the man to interfere with the reptile’s lunch

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a man helping save a deer has left South African online users divided on whether it was the right thing to do or not.

A video of a man helping save a deer from a massive snake was shared online. Image: Russ Sydenham / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video, shared by Russ Sydenham on Facebook, shows a large snake constricting a deer in the middle of the road. A branch hitting the conjoined animals can be seen in the clip, to which the snake snaps and slithers away, letting go of the small buck. It proceeds to run away before the video ends.

The cyber community responded to the post with their reactions. Some expressed that the man should not have interfered with mother nature. Check out the comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seth Bartlett replied:

“Why interfere? The snake only eats something like that every few months.”

Richard Sky Maphike commented:

“What an idiot.”

Jason Hendricks said:

“This person is an idiot, the snake needs to eat too.”

Tasveer Dayanand responded:

“Disrupting the food chain.”

Anrika Kuit reacted:

“Not in SA!! And that is animal abuse!! Why don’t they just leave nature to do its cause.”

Kyle J. Moses wrote:

“Who died and made you God? This is just Mother Nature taking its course.”

Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported a goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious Anaconda horror movie vibes.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle, saying the guy would have been safer if he'd stayed inside.

Source: Briefly News