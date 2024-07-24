A woman on TikTok took Mzansi down memory lane when she shared a collection of Gen X and millennial snacks

Ally found some of the best snacks that brought back nostalgic childhood memories

Netizens were amazed by the collection of premium snacks and shared their thoughts in the comments

A lady on TikTok, Ally, shared a nostalgic post that millennials enjoyed.

A Mzansi lady shared a collection of snacks from the 90s that have been discontinued. Image: @ally_420_wifey_official

The post showcased a collection of discontinued millennial snacks.

Mzansi woman shares collection of discontinued favoured millennial snacks

There are elite eras for different generations, and Gen Z has the upper hand this time around. The 2Ks have taken over with their trends, which have thrown off the previous generation, who can barely keep up.

A woman on TikTok extended a kind gesture to her fellow millennials who might feel out of place. Ally took Mzansi down memory lane when she created a collection of some of the premium snacks from the 80s to the 90s.

Gen Z was baffled by the weird-looking snacks, but millennials were satisfied by the nostalgia the post evoked. Ally included discontinued and forgotten snacks like the following:

Cellphone drinks

Bibo drink

Bubble blue Sparletta soda

Fresca drink

Dirkie condensed milk

Strawberry sweets

Cadbury’s Holey Moley chocolate

Melody pops

FFWD

Danone’s Yo-Jelly

Lay’s Salt & Vinegar flavoured potato chips

Ally captioned her post:

“If you remember these…you had an awesome childhood. Gen X & millennials edition. Forgotten sweets."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the collection of snacks

The 80s and 90s babies appreciated the nostalgic trip down memory lane as they identified their favourite sweets. They expressed themselves in Ally’s comments section:

@Christell_Vorster remebered her favourite 90s snack:

"Finally someone remembers the blue Sparletta."

@Tameez Ahmad K made a fitting joke:

"Dawg, Lays salt and vinegar dropped like our economy."

@MusicLovesMan Entert wanted to bust the grandma club:

"Just asking for a friend...does nobody know where our Grannies got those strawberry sweets from?"

@Wilené has one wish for the genie:

"I've been dreaming of the day sparletta making that drink again."

