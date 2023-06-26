A video of a daughter showing off what her mother looked like in the 90s has gone viral on social media

The TikTok footage shows the woman's mother rocking various stylish outfits while looking like a model

Awestruck netizens asked to see what the mother looks like currently, and she is still beautiful as ever

A woman had Mzansi netizens in absolute awe after sharing throwback photos of her mother from back in the 90s.

Daughter shows off mom's 90s fashionable style

@amandaa_skosanaa took to TikTok to share the snaps, which show her mother looking stunning in various outfits with her model-like physique.

The fashion-forward mom is seen rocking straight-cut jeans and a stylish camisole, biker shorts and oversized tee's, an all-black mini outfit with boots, a mini skirt and a crop top - the works!

According to Marie Claire, Fashion in the '90s was all about going back to the basics: a good button-down, a trusty pair of jeans, and simple, clean makeup.

The mother was way ahead of her time and could easily rock any of these looks today and still be fly!

According to Teen Vogue, the ‘90s were an incredibly vibrant time for micro style, bold accessories, and lots of pockets.

Impressed by the mother's style and beauty, some netizens couldn't help but ask to see what she looked like now.

@amandaa_skosanaa heeded the call and posted a video showing off what her mom looks like now, and man, she's still a beauty, proving the black really don't crack.

Watch the video below:

Netizens shower the gorgeous mom with compliments

There is no denying that this mother knows how to put together an outfit and rock it too!

Netizens responded to the video with compliments and positive feedback, with some even dubbing the mother as a fashion icon and an American model.

Itumeleng asked:

"Can we see her now, please? ."

❤️‍︎︎replied:

"Fashion icon, yoh ."

u'sma dawg wrote:

"I guess she is our mom now ."

babsie said:

"She's giving Christian Dior poster girl ."

Winkie_m wrote:

"Eyy mom was a baddie mos ."

Keneilwe commented:

"Mom’s outfits were so ⬆️."

