A young lady showed off her upgraded single-room home online and it's clear she has mad interior design skills

The young lass doesn't just have an eye for pretty spaces, she's also fully competent at DIY

TikTok users congratulated the young woman under the video on doing the most to beautify her one-room space

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One industrious young lady went all-out with her DIY and interior design skills to give her one-room place a glow-up. Image: @magudumbalizimkhithamag0

Source: TikTok

A young lady turned her single-room home into a stunning living space, captivating the hearts of thousands on TikTok. Armed with an eye for design, Magudu Mbali Zimkhit began documenting her home revamp journey.

One-room home shows unlimited potential

In the captivating clip, ZImkhit shows the before and after of her place. In the before section, she is seen painting over her old wall herself. In the after part of the video, we see the end result and how neat and beautiful the place looks. Watch below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Community inspired by industrious DIY queen's style and hard work

Zimkhit, who captioned her video saying, "Don’t be scared to start somewhere," has inspired people with limited living space. The video, which 14 000 TikTok users liked, had peeps congratulating Zimkhit on her DIY skills.

Charity Fifi Mokwena reminisced, saying:

"Your painting is so spot on. I remember my mom and I painted our house ourselves because we were excited to live in a 10-roomed house, from a 2-room."

phumi7654 said:

"Yibambe kanjalo Dade uyakude ngempilo wena."

Riri wrote:

"I love this, girl, great job. You did this... super proud."

brownskinkaileymi added:

"Siyabonga, that's motivation to some of us to get our sh** together."

Zimkhit's remarkable transformation of her single-room home is a testament to the power of creativity, resourcefulness and community. Her video inspired Mzansi, proving that limited living space does not have to be a hindrance to creating a beautiful and functional home.

Man builds house next to river, leaves Mzansi in awe

In a recent article, Briefly News reported how a hardworking man built his home in the perfect location and left Mzansi impressed.

A video posted on TikTok by @mkhethi21questions showcased his mansion built next to a river. The video showcased the building process of his home and the architecture of the home received positive compliments from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News