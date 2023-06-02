A woman has been trending for the stunning reveal of her home after months of doing renovations

The lady showed before and after photos of her place which showed the massive transformation

Mzansi peeps were impressed by the amazing reveal and congratulated her on the vast improvement

KZN woman shares before and after photos of her home. Images: @nomfundobev/TikTok.

In a remarkable display of creativity and hard work, a lady from KwaZulu-Natal revealed her stunning home makeover.

The before-and-after video of Nomfundo Shabalala has gone viral on social media, captivating the attention of people across Mzansi. The talented homeowner transformed her humble abode into a modern and stylish space, showcasing her impeccable interior design skills. Through meticulous planning and dedicated efforts, she completely revamped the look and feel of her home, leaving everyone astonished by the results.

Mzansi reacts to the lady's beautiful home renovation

TikTok has been buzzing with excitement as the images of the transformed home circulated on social media. People from all walks of life applaud the lady's creativity, determination, and talent.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her and ask for tips:

@The Guide with Ndo said:

"Well done, sisi."

@Ayanda Mlangeni commented:

"Well done, muhle umsebenzi."

@Hhonela Livestock said:

"Wamuhle umsebenzi.Well done, congrats."

@Nqobile Gambushe commented:

"Well done sis kuhle kakhulu."

@sneakermom said:

"Wow ntombazane."

@khekhemafia commented:

"Great job."

@Fani Funi, Life Coach, said:

"Well done, sis, this is a massive achievement."

@Gwen KM Chiwanda commented:

"I can't wait to do this for my mom."

@NtuliLin said:

"Little girl, big God. Well done, mama!

@aivannahairandskin said:

"Amazing. Congratulations and well done; continue being different and raising standards. Here for it."

