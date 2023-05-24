A young woman pays tribute to her late dad by doing home renovations to their family home

The lady dedicated her time to transforming the house into a lasting tribute to her beloved father, who sadly passed away

The comment section was filled with people praising her for keeping to her word, while others congratulated her for a job well done

A young woman pays tribute to her late father by redoing their family home. Images: @tidibwl/TikTok.

In a display of pride and gratitude, a remarkable young woman paid tribute to her late father by redoing her childhood home.

A daughter's heartfelt promise to her father to redo their house

The house, which was left to TikTok user @tidibw1, has been seen as her forever gift from her father. In the video posted on social media, the young woman kept her promise of putting in a bathroom. Unfortunately, her father could not see the house completed, but the woman said everything in the home now is in honour of her late father.

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the young woman for keeping to her promise

For the young woman, the home is not just a physical space; it embodies the values and lessons instilled by her father. The post has gained over 1.7 million views, and people were touched by her heartwarming story.

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages:

@Precious said:

"Well done."

@SLIM_Boikanyo commented:

"Keep moving; just remember you are doing your best, and your blessings are still coming,"

@Sobeng commented:

"Well Done; I'm sure daddy is proud of you."

@Maureen Kapunga said:

"Good job, Daddy is surely proud of his little girl."

While others shared their own experiences and dreams for their parents:

@Pokie 972 said:

"Inspiration. I hope my mom lives till I do this for her too."

@Maureen Ncube Mkohli commented:

"Well done; I pray that I get to finish my grandmother's house one day."

@Saz said:

"Well done on fulfilling his dream."

