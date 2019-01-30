Best fibre packages in South Africa 2022: Choose the right package
The best fibre packages in South Africa in 2022 save money spent on data. The highly-competitive market is forcing internet service providers to offer various packages for different customers. As a result, low income earners who need fast internet connection are covered. Have a look at these best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022 that never compromise quality.
Getting reliable solutions to your internet connectivity needs is no longer a big problem in South Africa. Take advantage of the internet service providers' alluring deals since they guarantee a stable connection.
Best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022
A fibre network assures you fast internet speeds with reliable connectivity. Since companies offer different deals, make fibre price comparisons to find the most affordable one. Consider getting your fibre from these best ISP in South Africa.
1. MWEB
MWEB is a popular internet solution provider in South Africa because of its quality fibre and customer care services. Here are its fantastic uncapped fibre deals of companies that sell their services through MWEB:
Openserve packages
- 25/10Mbps - R499 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R599 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R689 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R749 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R889 pm
- 200/100Mbps - R1 049 pm
- 50/250Mbps - R1 279 pm
Frogfoot packages
- 25/10Mbps - R499 pm
- 30/3Mbps - R599 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R599 pm
- 30/30Mbps - R649 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R689 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R749 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R799 pm
- 100/10Mbps - R799 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R899 pm
Link Layer
- 25/10Mbps - R499 pm
- 25Mbps - R589 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R599 pm
- 30/3Mbps - R599 pm
- 30/30Mbps - R649 pm
- 50/5Mbps - R659 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R689 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R749 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R889 pm
- 100Mbps - R899 pm
LTE packages (sim + router)
LTE does not need installation, technicians, or landlines. All you need is to plug the fibre cable into your LTE router, insert your SIM, and connect to the internet.
Telkom LTE packages
Choose from these Telkom LTE packages:
- 40GB + 40GB Night-time data - R274 pm
- 60GB + 60GB Night-time data - R324 pm
- 90GB + 90GB Night-time data - R424 pm
- 130GB + 130GB Night-time data - R574 pm
- 180GB + 180GB Night-time data - R674 pm
- 220GB + 220GB Night-time data - R674 pm
- 300GB + 300GB Night-time data - R874 pm
MTN LTE packages
MWEB also has the best MTN LTE packages:
- Uncapped 10 Mbps - R499 pm
- 40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-time data - R199 pm
- 60GB Anytime + 60GB Night-time data - R249 pm
- 60GB + 60GB Night Time Data - R349 pm
- 90GB Anytime + 90GB Night-time data - R349 pm
- 130GB Anytime + 130GB Night-time data - R499 pm
- 200GB Anytime + 200GB Night-time data - R549 pm
- 300GB Anytime + 300GB Night-time data - R799 pm
- Uncapped 25 Mbps - R799 pm
Vodacom packages
- 20/10Mbps - R599 pm
- 20/20Mbps - R649 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R719 pm
Through MWEB, you can also get affordable fibre deals from these companies:
- Web Connect
- Vuma Reach
- Evotel
- Lightstruck
- Octotel
- MetroFibre
- Century City Connect
- Link Africa
- FrogFoot Air
- TT Connect
2. Afrihost
As a significant player in the country's IT sector, Afrihost continues to offer its customers services that focus on creating an excellent experience. Its customers access the internet regularly and with minimal to no interruptions because affordability, reliability, and trust are close to the company's heart. Below are some of the Afrihost's best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022:
Openserve deals
- 25/10Mbps - R497 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R597 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R697 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R827 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R947 pm
- 200/100Mbps - R1 167 pm
- 500/250Mbps - R1 347 pm
Garden Route Fibre Network packages
- 10/10Mbps - R697 pm
- 30/30Mbps - R827 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R927 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R1 047 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R1 147 pm
All Route Networks packages
- 5/5Mbps - R627 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R627 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R697 pm
- 20/2Mbps - R727 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R697 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R727 pm
- 20/20Mbps - R827 pm
- 50/5Mbps - R827 pm
- 50/50 Mbps - R927 pm
- 100/10Mbps - R927 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R1 047 pm
- 200/20Mbps - R1 047 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R1 147 pm
Afrihost's fibre prices differ from one ISP partner to another. The company also offers fibre services on behalf of:
- Vuma Reach
- Netstream
- Century City Connect
- Clear Access
- Balwin Fibre
- Octotel
- TT Connect
- Frogfoot
- Waterfall Access Networks
- FibreSuburb Networks
- DNATel
- Lightstruck
- Link Layer
- Link Africa
- Mitsol
- Connectivity Services
3. Telkom
Telkom is also among the top 10 internet service providers in South Africa. Its connection has extensive coverage. Anyone who needs an internet connection should consider the following Telkom fibre deals.
Unlimited Home Lite
- 25/5Mbps - R349 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R449 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R699 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R899 pm
- 200/100Mbps - R1 169 pm
Unlimited Home Premium
- 25/25Mbps - R699 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R849 pm
- 100/50Mbps - R1 199 pm
- 200/100Mbps - R1 399 pm
Smart Broadband Wireless LTE
- 20GB per month - R149 pm
- 40GB per month - R199 pm
- 40GB (80GB per month) - R199 pm
- 250GB all hours - R749 pm
- 250GB business hours - R399 pm
Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL)
- 5/5Mbps - R199 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R299 pm
- 20/20Mbps - R399 pm
- 40/40Mbps - R499 pm
4. Vox
Vox is a leading ICT company in South Africa with the best fibre solutions and supersonic speeds. Your internet woes will be long gone when you start using their services. Contact Vox's support team for more details about their best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022.
Fibre To The Home
Prices for Fibre To The Home start from R298 pm. Home fibre prices depend on the speed and amount of MBs you want. This category has three packages:
- Pro uncapped bundles
- Basic uncapped bundles
- Capped bundles
Fibre To The Business
Frogfoot offers quality Fibre To The Business fibre packages under Vox. Their contracts last 1 to 3 years and a client also pays an R5 500 once-off fee (excluding VAT).
- 20Mbps - R2 499 pm
- 20Mbps - R3 499 pm
- 20Mbps - R4 499 pm
Openserve uncapped DSL
- 5Mbps - R275 pm
- 10Mbps - R375 pm
- 20Mbps - R575 pm
- 40Mbps - R675 pm
Vox Capped DSL
- 100Mbps - R49 pm
- 250Mbps - R99 pm
- 500Mbps - R149 pm
- 1000Mbps - R249 pm
- 2000Mbps - R349 pm
- 3000Mbps - R499 pm
- 4000Mbps - R599 pm
- 5000Mbps - R699 pm
- 6000Mbps - R799 pm
- 7000Mbps - R899 pm
- 8000Mbps - R799 pm
- 9000Mbps - R899 pm
- 0000Mbps - R999 pm
Vox partners with the following internet service providers:
- Vuma Reach
- Rise Telecoms
- Evotel
- Frofoot
- Octel
- Vodacom
- TT Connect
- Openserve
- Netstream
- Link Africa
- MetroFibre Networx
- Waterfall Access
5. Axxess
Get quality internet connection services at Axxess. Its packages are straightforward because the company neither imposes contracts on customers nor gives them credit checks. Axxess brings the following fibre deals to the table:
DNATel
- 10/10Mbps - R395 pm
- 30/30Mbps - R625 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R795 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R895 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R995 pm
Fibresuburb Networks
- 10/10Mbps - R495 pm
- 25/25Mbps - R695 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R795 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R995 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R1 295 pm
Lingteg Fibre
- 4/4Mbps - R595 pm
- 10/10Mbps - R795 pm
- 20/20Mbps - R695 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R995 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R1 095 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R1 575 pm
Frogfoot Air
- 10/1Mbps - R295 pm
- 20/2Mbps - R395 pm
Openserve
- 10/5Mbps - R229 pm
- 20/10Mbps - R369 pm
Vodacom
- 20/10Mbps - R585 pm
- 20/20Mbps - R685 pm
- 50/25Mbps - R785 pm
- 50/50Mbps - R885 pm
- 100/100Mbps - R985 pm
- 200/200Mbps - R1 085 pm
Axxess also partners with these internet service providers:
- VUMA Reach
- TT Connect
- Mitsol
- Octotel
- Evotel
- Rise Telecoms
- Clear Access
- Connectivity services
- Terralink
- Century City Connect
- Metrofibre
- Netstream
- Lightstrike
- Link Africa
Who are the best fibre ISP in South Africa?
According to Mybroadband.co.za, the largest ISPs in 2021 (based on their market share) were:
- Cool Ideas - 85%
- Afrihost - 80%
- Axxess - 78%
- RSAWEB - 78%
- Internet Solutions - 76%
- Webafrica - 76%
- Home Connect - 74%
- MTN - 74%
- Vox - 70%
- MWEB - 69%
- Vodacom - 68%
- HeroTel - 66%
- Supersonic - 65%
- Telkom - 62%
- Cell C - 59%
- Rain - 56%
Where can you get the best fibre deals in South Africa?
You can also get the best fibre in South Africa from these companies:
- VUMA Reach
- TT Connect
- Mitsol
- Octotel
- Rise Telecoms
- Clear Access
- Connectivity services
- Link Africa
Which fibre company is best?
The best fibre provider for monthly payments are:
- Terralink
- Century City Connect
- Metrofibre
- Netstream
- Lightstrike
Fibre deals in Johannesburg
These ISPS have the cheapest fibre deals in Johannesburg:
- Evotel
- RSAWEB
- RAIN
- Wirelexx
- VumaTel
- FibreTiger
What is the best fibre packages in South Africa?
These are the most affordable uncapped fibre deals in 2022:
- Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 5/5Mbps - R199 pm
- Axxess Openserve 10/5Mbps - R229 pm
- Vox Openserve uncapped DSL 5Mbps - R275 pm
- Afrihost Frogfoot Air 10/1Mbps - R295 pm
- Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 10/10Mbps - R299 pm
- Telkom Unlimited Home Lite 25/5Mbps - R349 pm
- Axxess DNATel 10/10Mbps - R395 pm
- Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 20/20Mbps - R399 pm
- Afrihost Openserve 25/10Mbps - R497 pm
- MWEB Frogfoot 25/10Mbps - R499 pm
How much is fibre per month in South Africa?
Fibre prices differ with the package. On average, these packages cost R200 to R5 000 per month.
The best fibre packages in South Africa 2022 are from top internet providers. Since fibre speeds and data amount differ per package, understand your internet needs before selecting one and choose a reliable ISP.
