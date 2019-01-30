Best fibre packages in South Africa 2022: Choose the right package

The best fibre packages in South Africa in 2022 save money spent on data. The highly-competitive market is forcing internet service providers to offer various packages for different customers. As a result, low income earners who need fast internet connection are covered. Have a look at these best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022 that never compromise quality.

Getting reliable solutions to your internet connectivity needs is no longer a big problem in South Africa. Take advantage of the internet service providers' alluring deals since they guarantee a stable connection.

Best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022

A fibre network assures you fast internet speeds with reliable connectivity. Since companies offer different deals, make fibre price comparisons to find the most affordable one. Consider getting your fibre from these best ISP in South Africa.

1. MWEB

MWEB is a popular internet solution provider in South Africa because of its quality fibre and customer care services. Here are its fantastic uncapped fibre deals of companies that sell their services through MWEB:

Openserve packages

25/10Mbps - R499 pm

25/25Mbps - R599 pm

50/25Mbps - R689 pm

50/50Mbps - R749 pm

100/50Mbps - R889 pm

200/100Mbps - R1 049 pm

50/250Mbps - R1 279 pm

Frogfoot packages

25/10Mbps - R499 pm

30/3Mbps - R599 pm

25/25Mbps - R599 pm

30/30Mbps - R649 pm

50/25Mbps - R689 pm

50/50Mbps - R749 pm

50/50Mbps - R799 pm

100/10Mbps - R799 pm

100/50Mbps - R899 pm

Link Layer

25/10Mbps - R499 pm

25Mbps - R589 pm

25/25Mbps - R599 pm

30/3Mbps - R599 pm

30/30Mbps - R649 pm

50/5Mbps - R659 pm

50/25Mbps - R689 pm

50/50Mbps - R749 pm

100/50Mbps - R889 pm

100Mbps - R899 pm

LTE packages (sim + router)

LTE does not need installation, technicians, or landlines. All you need is to plug the fibre cable into your LTE router, insert your SIM, and connect to the internet.

Telkom LTE packages

Choose from these Telkom LTE packages:

40GB + 40GB Night-time data - R274 pm

60GB + 60GB Night-time data - R324 pm

90GB + 90GB Night-time data - R424 pm

130GB + 130GB Night-time data - R574 pm

180GB + 180GB Night-time data - R674 pm

220GB + 220GB Night-time data - R674 pm

300GB + 300GB Night-time data - R874 pm

MTN LTE packages

MWEB also has the best MTN LTE packages:

Uncapped 10 Mbps - R499 pm

40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-time data - R199 pm

60GB Anytime + 60GB Night-time data - R249 pm

60GB + 60GB Night Time Data - R349 pm

90GB Anytime + 90GB Night-time data - R349 pm

130GB Anytime + 130GB Night-time data - R499 pm

200GB Anytime + 200GB Night-time data - R549 pm

300GB Anytime + 300GB Night-time data - R799 pm

Uncapped 25 Mbps - R799 pm

Vodacom packages

20/10Mbps - R599 pm

20/20Mbps - R649 pm

50/25Mbps - R719 pm

Through MWEB, you can also get affordable fibre deals from these companies:

Web Connect

Vuma Reach

Evotel

Lightstruck

Octotel

MetroFibre

Century City Connect

Link Africa

FrogFoot Air

TT Connect

2. Afrihost

As a significant player in the country's IT sector, Afrihost continues to offer its customers services that focus on creating an excellent experience. Its customers access the internet regularly and with minimal to no interruptions because affordability, reliability, and trust are close to the company's heart. Below are some of the Afrihost's best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022:

Openserve deals

25/10Mbps - R497 pm

25/25Mbps - R597 pm

50/25Mbps - R697 pm

50/50Mbps - R827 pm

100/50Mbps - R947 pm

200/100Mbps - R1 167 pm

500/250Mbps - R1 347 pm

Garden Route Fibre Network packages

10/10Mbps - R697 pm

30/30Mbps - R827 pm

50/50Mbps - R927 pm

100/100Mbps - R1 047 pm

200/200Mbps - R1 147 pm

All Route Networks packages

5/5Mbps - R627 pm

10/10Mbps - R627 pm

10/10Mbps - R697 pm

20/2Mbps - R727 pm

10/10Mbps - R697 pm

10/10Mbps - R727 pm

20/20Mbps - R827 pm

50/5Mbps - R827 pm

50/50 Mbps - R927 pm

100/10Mbps - R927 pm

100/100Mbps - R1 047 pm

200/20Mbps - R1 047 pm

200/200Mbps - R1 147 pm

Afrihost's fibre prices differ from one ISP partner to another. The company also offers fibre services on behalf of:

Vuma Reach

Netstream

Century City Connect

Clear Access

Balwin Fibre

Octotel

TT Connect

Frogfoot

Waterfall Access Networks

FibreSuburb Networks

DNATel

Lightstruck

Link Layer

Link Africa

Mitsol

Connectivity Services

3. Telkom

Telkom is also among the top 10 internet service providers in South Africa. Its connection has extensive coverage. Anyone who needs an internet connection should consider the following Telkom fibre deals.

Unlimited Home Lite

25/5Mbps - R349 pm

25/25Mbps - R449 pm

50/50Mbps - R699 pm

100/50Mbps - R899 pm

200/100Mbps - R1 169 pm

Unlimited Home Premium

25/25Mbps - R699 pm

50/50Mbps - R849 pm

100/50Mbps - R1 199 pm

200/100Mbps - R1 399 pm

Smart Broadband Wireless LTE

20GB per month - R149 pm

40GB per month - R199 pm

40GB (80GB per month) - R199 pm

250GB all hours - R749 pm

250GB business hours - R399 pm

Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL)

5/5Mbps - R199 pm

10/10Mbps - R299 pm

20/20Mbps - R399 pm

40/40Mbps - R499 pm

4. Vox

Vox is a leading ICT company in South Africa with the best fibre solutions and supersonic speeds. Your internet woes will be long gone when you start using their services. Contact Vox's support team for more details about their best fibre deals in South Africa in 2022.

Fibre To The Home

Prices for Fibre To The Home start from R298 pm. Home fibre prices depend on the speed and amount of MBs you want. This category has three packages:

Pro uncapped bundles

Basic uncapped bundles

Capped bundles

Fibre To The Business

Frogfoot offers quality Fibre To The Business fibre packages under Vox. Their contracts last 1 to 3 years and a client also pays an R5 500 once-off fee (excluding VAT).

20Mbps - R2 499 pm

20Mbps - R3 499 pm

20Mbps - R4 499 pm

Openserve uncapped DSL

5Mbps - R275 pm

10Mbps - R375 pm

20Mbps - R575 pm

40Mbps - R675 pm

Vox Capped DSL

100Mbps - R49 pm

250Mbps - R99 pm

500Mbps - R149 pm

1000Mbps - R249 pm

2000Mbps - R349 pm

3000Mbps - R499 pm

4000Mbps - R599 pm

5000Mbps - R699 pm

6000Mbps - R799 pm

7000Mbps - R899 pm

8000Mbps - R799 pm

9000Mbps - R899 pm

0000Mbps - R999 pm

Vox partners with the following internet service providers:

Vuma Reach

Rise Telecoms

Evotel

Frofoot

Octel

Vodacom

TT Connect

Openserve

Netstream

Link Africa

MetroFibre Networx

Waterfall Access

5. Axxess

Get quality internet connection services at Axxess. Its packages are straightforward because the company neither imposes contracts on customers nor gives them credit checks. Axxess brings the following fibre deals to the table:

DNATel

10/10Mbps - R395 pm

30/30Mbps - R625 pm

50/50Mbps - R795 pm

100/100Mbps - R895 pm

200/200Mbps - R995 pm

Fibresuburb Networks

10/10Mbps - R495 pm

25/25Mbps - R695 pm

50/50Mbps - R795 pm

100/100Mbps - R995 pm

200/200Mbps - R1 295 pm

Lingteg Fibre

4/4Mbps - R595 pm

10/10Mbps - R795 pm

20/20Mbps - R695 pm

50/50Mbps - R995 pm

100/100Mbps - R1 095 pm

200/200Mbps - R1 575 pm

Frogfoot Air

10/1Mbps - R295 pm

20/2Mbps - R395 pm

Openserve

10/5Mbps - R229 pm

20/10Mbps - R369 pm

Vodacom

20/10Mbps - R585 pm

20/20Mbps - R685 pm

50/25Mbps - R785 pm

50/50Mbps - R885 pm

100/100Mbps - R985 pm

200/200Mbps - R1 085 pm

Axxess also partners with these internet service providers:

VUMA Reach

TT Connect

Mitsol

Octotel

Evotel

Rise Telecoms

Clear Access

Connectivity services

Terralink

Century City Connect

Metrofibre

Netstream

Lightstrike

Link Africa

Who are the best fibre ISP in South Africa?

According to Mybroadband.co.za, the largest ISPs in 2021 (based on their market share) were:

Cool Ideas - 85%

Afrihost - 80%

Axxess - 78%

RSAWEB - 78%

Internet Solutions - 76%

Webafrica - 76%

Home Connect - 74%

MTN - 74%

Vox - 70%

MWEB - 69%

Vodacom - 68%

HeroTel - 66%

Supersonic - 65%

Telkom - 62%

Cell C - 59%

Rain - 56%

Where can you get the best fibre deals in South Africa?

You can also get the best fibre in South Africa from these companies:

VUMA Reach

TT Connect

Mitsol

Octotel

Rise Telecoms

Clear Access

Connectivity services

Link Africa

Which fibre company is best?

The best fibre provider for monthly payments are:

Terralink

Century City Connect

Metrofibre

Netstream

Lightstrike

Fibre deals in Johannesburg

These ISPS have the cheapest fibre deals in Johannesburg:

Evotel

RSAWEB

RAIN

Wirelexx

VumaTel

FibreTiger

What is the best fibre packages in South Africa?

These are the most affordable uncapped fibre deals in 2022:

Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 5/5Mbps - R199 pm Axxess Openserve 10/5Mbps - R229 pm Vox Openserve uncapped DSL 5Mbps - R275 pm Afrihost Frogfoot Air 10/1Mbps - R295 pm Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 10/10Mbps - R299 pm Telkom Unlimited Home Lite 25/5Mbps - R349 pm Axxess DNATel 10/10Mbps - R395 pm Telkom Unlimited Home Lite (Uncapped DSL) 20/20Mbps - R399 pm Afrihost Openserve 25/10Mbps - R497 pm MWEB Frogfoot 25/10Mbps - R499 pm

How much is fibre per month in South Africa?

Fibre prices differ with the package. On average, these packages cost R200 to R5 000 per month.

The best fibre packages in South Africa 2022 are from top internet providers. Since fibre speeds and data amount differ per package, understand your internet needs before selecting one and choose a reliable ISP.

