How much does SoLLUMINATI make, and where does he live? All about him

SoLLUMINATI, a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer has taken the gaming world by storm with his jaw-dropping basketball skills. It is no wonder that he has amassed a considerable following and worth for the videos he shares on his YouTube channel.

Who is SoLLUMINATI?

SoLLUMINATI's real name is Javontay Baynes, but he changed it to his now-famous pseudonym to create a unique brand. His friend, King SO suggested the name as he felt it embodies his distinct personality and style. Although the content creator keeps a low profile about his family and personal life, it is known that he has a brother, Terrence Baynes.

Terrence, the brother of SoLLUMINATI was also a content creator and YouTuber, best known as Gawd Triller in the NBA 2K community. Terrence was born on 17 February 1998 but unfortunately passed with his girlfriend in a driving accident on 27 August 2022.

How old is SoLLUMINATI?

Born on 4 October 1994, SoLLUMINATI's age is 28 as of 2023. As of 2023, his height is approximately 6 feet 6 inches. He was born under the Libra astrological sign and holds US citizenship.

SoLLUMINATI became the subject of a viral video when he appeared without his signature hat during his sister's wedding. Photo: @Solluminati (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is SoLLUMINATI from?

The content creator hails from Detroit, Michigan, where he was born and raised with his family. But where does SoLLUMINATI live? He has relocated to Brazil, where he lives.

For his education, the YouTuber attended high school in Detroit, Michigan, where he played basketball, soccer, and tennis. He then proceeded to Odessa College, where he enrolled in 2012. Eventually, he moved to Eastern Michigan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2016.

How much does SoLLUMINATI make?

SoLLUMINATI's net worth is allegedly $250,000. He had undoubtedly accumulated considerable wealth from his successful YouTube channels. His YouTube channel receives around 429.73 thousand monthly views, equivalent to approximately 14.32 thousand views daily.

How did SoLLUMINATI become famous?

Javontay Baynes is a skilled basketball player who discovered his passion for basketball in college. His determination and hard work laid a strong foundation for his career, leading him to create his first YouTube channel, SoLLUMINATI, on 7 July 2012.

His first video, 51 Game Winning Streak Highest in NBA 2K15, kickstarted his channel's success and has attracted over 2.01 million subscribers and 242.6 million views on his videos.

The YouTuber's popularity skyrocketed as he continued to upload videos, including SoLLUMINATI World's Hottest Chip Challenge, 99 Overall Fast - NBA 2K16, and 1 Vs 1 Extreme Punishment Gone Wrong.

In January 2014, Javontay created a second YouTube channel, SPIRITUAL So, where he shares his spiritual thoughts, motivations, and fun challenges. Some of his videos on this channel include XXXTentacion was RIGHT!!! (Must See) and truth about RELIGION.

Later, Javontay started another channel, SoLLUMINATI Roasts, on 29 November 2018, but only uploaded one video, SOLLUMINATI ARRESTED LIVE!! COPS PULL UP, before leaving the channel. The video received over 240 views with ten subscribers.

Dating history

SoLLUMINATI keeps a low profile about his family and personal life. Photo: @67dopesmoke, @Solluminati (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The famous YouTuber has been in a romantic relationship in the past, although he is not married. SoLLUMINATI's ex-girlfriend's name is Ashley Marie, also known as OmgYoAsh. She is an American YouTuber who shares advice with her followers about various aspects of life.

Before her YouTube career, she served in the US Navy. The content creator and OmgYoAsh were in a relationship from early 2018 to mid-2019, but they eventually broke up for undisclosed reasons.

SoLLUMINATI's hairline

In 2009, SoLLUMINATI became the subject of a viral video when he appeared without his signature hat during his sister's wedding. It was later discovered that he had a receding hairline in that video, which explained his preference for always wearing a hat.

Social media

SoLLUMINATI's Twitter account has over 350,000 followers, while his Twitch account has over 320,000 followers. His Instagram account is followed by nearly 714,000 people, though his TikTok account has lesser followers, with over 247,000 followers as of 16 March 2023.

SoLLUMINATI is an inspiration to millions of young people worldwide. With his unwavering dedication and exceptional talent, he has made a name for himself as one of the fastest-rising social media personalities in the United States.

