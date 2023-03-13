Is FaZe Banks still the owner of FaZe? Everything to know

FaZe Banks, real name Richard Bengston, is an American YouTuber, gaming entrepreneur, and songwriter. He is one of the individual investors and members of FaZe Clan, one of the world's largest esports and entertainment groups based in Los Angeles, California. FaZe Clan went public on the NASQAD exchange in 2022.

Richard Bengston joined the FaZe Clan in 2013. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: UGC

FaZe Banks has been instrumental in the growth of FaZe Clan since joining the esports company in 2013. The organization was founded in 2010 by three gamers and currently has over 70 members, including celebrities like Offset, Lil Yachty, and Lebron James Jr. In 2022, Forbes listed it as the 4th most valuable esports and gaming lifestyle company.

FaZe Banks' profiles summary and bio

Real name Richard Bengston Other names Ricky Banks, FaZe Banks Date of birth 18th October 1991 Age 31 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Lawrence, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 4.5 inches (1.94 m) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single FaZe Banks' ex-girlfriend Social media personality Alissa Violet Profession YouTuber, gaming entrepreneur songwriter, producer, composer YouTube channels @BanksHasBank @FaZeClan Social media profiles Twitter Instagram Twitch Net worth Approx $13 million in 2023

FaZe Banks' age

The YouTuber was born on 18th October 1991, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, United States. He is 31 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Are FaZe Banks and Alissa Violet married?

No. Richard Bengston and social media personality Alissa Violet called it quits in July 2019 after dating for about two years. They announced their break-up on their respective Twitter accounts.

Banks and Alissa Violet dated from 2017 to 2019. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, David M. Benett on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FaZe Banks' girlfriend

The digital gamer took a break from romance after breaking up with Alissa Violet. He was recently rumoured to be dating model Tyson Salomon, but the two are yet to confirm if they are in a relationship.

FaZe Banks' career

He created his YouTube account in September 2011 under the moniker BanksHasBank. The channel currently has over 5.08 million subscribers and more than 411 million views, although he uploaded his last content about three years ago. Banks was previously a member of SoaR before joining FaZe Clan in 2013.

FaZe Clan was created in 2010 as a Call of Duty online gaming organization called FaZe Sniping by gamers Eric CLipZ Rivera, Jeff House Cat Emann, and Ben Resistance Christensen. The group has 78 members in 2023, including professional gamers, YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and celebrities. FaZe Clan has a combined fan base of over 511 million across its various social media platforms.

FaZe Banks with Taav Cooperman. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Who is the owner of FaZe Banks?

FaZe is owned by FaZe Holdings. Individual investors include FaZe Banks, rapper Offset, Thomas Temperrr Oliveira, Yousel Apex Abdelfattah, Nordan Rain Shat, Brian Rug Awadis, Alexander Adapt Prynkiewicz, Nicholas Nickmercs Kolcheff, Jimmy Iovine, and DJ Paul Beauregard.

FaZe has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California and another office in New York City. They have gamers from the United States and other parts of the world. The organization's popular digital games played include Fortnite, FIFA Online, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Halo Infinite, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tom Lancy's Rainbow Six, and others.

Is FaZe Banks the CEO of FaZe?

No. Lee Trink has been the group's CEO since September 2018. The company appointed Zach Katz as the president and COO in May 2022. In December 2022, Forbes listed FaZe as the 4th most valuable esports company, with a net worth of $400 million. The esports company went public on the NASQAD exchange in July 2022 after a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company.

Lee Trink has been the CEO of FaZe Clan since September 2018. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

FaZe Banks' net worth

The gaming entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $13 million in 2023. Apart from vlogging and esports investment, Banks is also a producer, songwriter, and composer.

FaZe Banks' height

The social media influencer stands at 6 feet 4.5 inches (1.94 m) tall. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He usually wears a hat to cover his balding hair.

FaZe Banks has come a long way since his humble beginnings on YouTube in 2011. Joining FaZe Clan in 2013 was a great move as it boosted his online presence and has kept him relevant in the online gaming industry.

READ ALSO: Where is Blxckie from, and how did he get famous? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole. He is a talented and upcoming South African rapper, songwriter, and producer.

Blxckie is a member of Clout Internet Boyz, a hip-hop collective consisting of Durban rappers who are known for their melodic trap sound with an edge. His 2021 track, Ye x4, was certified double platinum in South Africa while Apple Music named him New Africa's Rising Artist.

Source: Briefly News