Where is Blxckie from and how did he get famous? Everything to know
Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole, is a South African platinum-certified rapper, songwriter, and producer. The Durban-born artist is part of Clout Internet Boyz, a hip-hop collective consisting of Durban rappers who release tracks together and are known for their melodic trap sound. Blxckie's incredible rise to fame started during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and has not slowed down since then.
Blxckie began his musical journey as a young boy and started recording music in 2017, but it was not until 2020 that his music became mainstream. In March 2020, he was named Up Next Artist by Apple Music and they later named him New Africa Rising Artist. He was ranked number one on MTV Base: SA's Hottest MCs in December 2021.
Blxckie's profiles summary and bio
|Real name
|Sihle Sithole
|Other names
|Blxckie, Somnyama, Yena Yedwa
|Date of birth
|24th November 1999
|Age
|23 years old in 2023
|Birth sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Sydenham Heights, Durban, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Hermosa
|Education
|Psychology degree at University of KwaZulu-Natal (Did not graduate)
|Profession
|Rapper, producer, songwriter
|Sound
|Melodic trap, hip-hop
|Music platforms
|YouTube, Spotify, AppleMusicDeezer, Amazon MusicBoomplay, Audiomack, SoundCloud
|Social media
|InstagramTwitterFacebook
How old is Blxckie?
The rapper was born on 24th November 1999. He is 23 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Where is Blxckie from?
He hails from Sydenham Heights, Durban, South Africa, where he was born and raised. He currently resides and works in Johannesburg.
How did Blxckie get famous?
When did Blxckie become famous? In March 2020, Sihle Sithole left his hometown Durban to meet a producer in Johannesburg with the hopes of launching his rap career. The rapper and his buddies got stuck in the city when South Africa announced the first COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020. They decided to record visuals and singles and then post them on SoundCloud.
Blxckie started gaining a loyal fanbase when his and Lucasrap's freestyle track, Big Time Sh'lappa, went viral. He later worked with Chang Cello, Lord Script, and Aux Cable on Dr Peppa's Mntase, and its success asserted the fact that Blxckie was becoming a big star in Mzansi. He then collaborated with Flme on the track Stripes.
In May 2021, the artist released his first studio album, B4Now. It was certified gold in South Africa and sold over 10,000 units.
Sihle Sithole received three nominations at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Album of the Year for B4Now, Song of the Year for Ye x4, and Best Collaboration. He also won the Freshman of the Year Award. In 2022, he received a BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow.
He released his EP, 4LUV, in February 2022 and collaborated with rapper A-Reece on Sneaky. His EP The4Mula was released in October 2022. Blxckie's new album collaboration was on rapper AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country.
Blxckie's songs
Sihle Sithole has been releasing hit after hit since his debut in the industry in 2020. These are the artist's top songs:
|Title
|Release date
|Album/EP/Single
|Walking on Water
|10th February 2023
|Single
|SETE ft Young Stunna
|2022
|Single
|David
|30th April 2021
|B4Now album
|Ye x4 ft Nasty C
|14th May 2021
|B4Now album
|Sneaky ft A-Reece
|21st May 2021
|B4Now album
|Papa Fetti
|27th January 2023
|Single
|Focus
|18th November 2022
|Single
|Khuphuka
|27th May 2022
|Single
|TOXIC
|1st April 2022
|Single
|Cold
|2022
|4LUV EP
|Get It and Go
|16th November 2021
|Single
|Why Me?
|8th October 2021
|Single
|Stripes ft Flvme
|5th February 2021
|Single
|Kwenzekile ft Madumane & Chang Cello
|16th September 2021
|Single
|Joy ft Oxlade
|21st May 2021
|B4Now album
|Hold
|21st May 2021
|B4Now album
|Umoya
|2022
|4LUV EP
|Mama It's Bad
|2021
|B4Now album
Is Blxckie a signed artist?
The upcoming rapper is not signed to a record label and produces most of his songs. He previously worked with M4 Entertainment, Taylor Records, and CCA Record Label.
Blxckie's education
The Ye x4 hitmaker was a psychology student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He dropped out in his third year of study to pursue his rap career in Johannesburg.
Blxckie's girlfriend
The rapper is dating Hermosa, a South African digital creator, model, and dancer. Blxckie and his girlfriend were exposed by professional dancer Tione Martinez in October 2021 before Hermosa confirmed that she was dating the artist. Tione accused Blxckie of giving her the cold shoulder since gaining fame.
Blxckie's Instagram
The rapper is active on Instagram. His account @blxckie_ has over 951 thousand followers as of March 2023. He has more than 302.2 thousand followers on Twitter and over 1 million followers on Facebook. Away from hip-hop, Blxckie is the ambassador of Redbat, a South African clothing brand by Sportscenes. He started working with the brand in May 2022.
Blxckie's quick but steady rise in the South African rap scene is commendable and inspiring. He is currently one of Mzansi's most promising new-age rappers, with a bright future in the industry.
