AKA biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth, songs and latest news
Who is AKA? AKA is among South Africa's best rappers. Besides rapping, he is a songwriter, music producer, and a brilliant entrepreneur. The artist writes and releases songs that have touching, insightful, sleek and smooth lyrics. AKA's first hits single was Victory Lap in 2010.
AKA has released lovely songs with artists like Burna Boy, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and Kanye West. There are many who wonder, what is AKA's real name? His birth name is Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. The rapper trended for months last year after his fiance's tragic death. This makes even more people wonder who is AKA dating now?
AKA profile summary
- Real name: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes
- Famous as: AKA
- Other nicknames: Supa Mega and King Forbes
- Date of birth: 28th January 1988
- Place of birth: Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa
- Age: 33 years
- Career: Rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and music producer
- Nationality: South African
- Marital status: Single
- Children: 1 daughter
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Net worth: $12 million
- AKA's Facebook page: AKA IV League
- AKA's Twitter page: @akaworldwide
- AKA's Instagram page: akaworldwide
- AKA's YouTube channel: Akaworldwide
AKA biography
Where is AKA from? The rapper was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa. Kiernan spent his childhood years with his grandmother in Mitchell's Plain. He went to stay with his mother, Lynn Forbes, in Johannesburg in 1995. So exactly how old is AKA? Kiernan Jarryd Forbes is 33 years of age at the time of writing this article. He celebrates his birthday on 28th January 1988.
While at his grandmother's place, Kiernan went to Holy Cross Convent in Cape Town. He enrolled at Greenside Primary school when he relocated to Johannesburg and joined St John’s College later. So, who is AKA's father? The rapper's dad is Tony Forbes.
AKA's love life
DJ Zinhe (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) was AKA's girlfriend for three years before breaking up and rekindling their love later. They met in 2012, and she gave birth to their daughter, Kairo Olwethu Forbes, on 8th July 2015. AKA's daughter is six years old now.
AKA and DJ Zinhle broke up in 2015 because she was pregnant when he cheated on her with Bonang Matheba. The rapper dated Bonang Matheba for three years before rekindling his romance with Zinhle in 2019. The duo split for the second time in 2020. However, they are good at co-parenting their daughter.
AKA's fiancée, Nelli Tembe, died two weeks after their engagement. She fell from Pepperclub Hotel's 10th-floor in Cape Town. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she was placed on life support machines. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old young lady succumbed to her injuries.
AKA's latest news
Mzansi are still hoping the police will soon discover what led to Kiernan's girlfriend's death. The rapper explained what happened before Nellie's death. He could not tell when she fell from the building. An argument between them made the celebrity book another room. The rapper also denied accusations of being abusive towards her. He has not publicly introduced any lady as his girlfriend since Nellie Tembe's death.
AKA's music career
He and his friends, Vice Versa and Greyhound, created the Entity hip-hop music group while they were still in high school. Kiernan went to study sound engineering after the group split in 2006. In the same year, he co-founded The I.V League with two other people.
The I.V League signed up artists like ProKid, Khuli Chana, and JR. In 2009, Kiernan released his three songs, In My Walk, I Do, and Mistakes, while still under the I.V label. His first album, Altar Ego, came out in 2010. Two singles from the album, All I Know and Victory Lap, became great hits in Mzansi. Kiernan's other albums include:
- Levels (2014)
- Be Careful What You Wish For (with Anatii) (2017)
- Touch My Blood (2018)
- Bhovamania (2020)
While under the Vth Season label, Kiernan did almost five shows weekly and earned around R130k per show. He left the brand in 2017 and established his Beam Group label. It was alleged that Vth Season mismanaged its artists' money. The rapper then signed a new deal with SONY Music Entertainment Africa and Vth Season in 2018. Some famous AKA songs include:
- All eyes on me
- Run Jozi
- Badai Bulan Desember
- Daddy issues
- Bang
- Let me show you
- Do what you like
- Kontrol
- Baddest
- Rep your city
- Skip Away
AKA's net worth
What is AKA's net worth? He is among the top ten wealthiest Mzansi rappers with a whopping $12 million net worth. In addition, he gets extra income from brand endorsements. Kiernan has worked with high-profile companies like the Reebok shoe brand.
AKA's houses and cars
The rapper had an R197 million mansion before his daughter was born. AKA's cars are a white BMW i8, Volkswagen Scirocco, and a blue BMW X6. He had a BMW X5 in 2015 before upgrading to BMW X6 M in 2016. Kiernan also gifted his mother a BMW machine.
AKA's awards
Kiernan won a Metro FM Award for Best Hip Hop Album in 2011 and a South African Music Award for Best Male Artist of the Year in 2012 because of his debut album, Altar Ego. He has been listed in several music award nominations. Here are the awards Kiernan has won:
2014
1. African Muzik Magazine Awards for Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration
2. MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Collaboration
3. 21st South African Music Awards for Best Male Artist
2015
- 4th South African Hip Hop Awards for Best Collaboration, Most Valuable Artist, Most Digital Sales, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year
2016
- 15th Metro FM Music Awards for Best Collaboration and Best Hit Single
2019
- 2019 Kids' Choice Awards for Favourite South African Star
- Namibia Annual Music Awards 2019 for Pan African Artist of the Year
2020
- 26th South African Music Awards for Music Video of the Year
AKA is fast becoming the best thing that has ever happened to Mzansi's music industry. The rapper's songs are now popular worldwide because of the collaborations he makes with international musicians. Straight to Hollywood and beyond for this megastar.
