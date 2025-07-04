Springboks host Italy this Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the first of two Test matches, with key players returning to the squad

Briefly News had an exclusive chat with sports journalist, Brighton Bafana, who broke down the areas where the test could be won and lost

Eben Etzebeth’s return is expected to be crucial, especially in lineouts, defence, and physical dominance

The Springboks come up against Italy tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, in the first of two test matches the South Africans are set to host against the Azzurri.

Briefly News unpacks the key areas that could determine the outcome, and spoke to sports journalist Brighton Bafana to weigh in on where the wins and losses may lie.

Eben Etzebeth’s return could tip the scales

When asked about the potential impact of veteran lock Eben Etzebeth, Bafana was clear about the influence the powerhouse could have.

“The return of Etzebeth into the fray is bound to tilt the match in the Boks’ favour," Bafana said. "During lineout time, in defence, and of course in attack, he could prove pivotal. His presence alone lifts the pack.”

Pollard and Van den Berg: A telling halfback pairing

The Springboks' decision to field Handré Pollard alongside Morne van den Berg has raised interest, and Bafana believes it could be a key combination.

“Morne’s performance against the Barbarians was great,” he said.

“Him coming back to the team, and this time with someone as iconic as Pollard, will be exciting to watch. You know Pollard’s specialities when it comes to kicks, that will put the Italians under intense pressure to make sure they don’t drop the ball. Not literally, but in terms of keeping their discipline.”

Midfield battle: Novelty vs experience

According to Bafana, one of the most decisive match-ups will be in the midfield, with Jesse Kriel expected to anchor the Springboks against a relatively new-look Italian centre pairing.

“The Italians will be looking to try out some new combinations, and I feel like they might succumb to the pressure of a much more experienced foray of attack spearheaded by Kriel,” Bafana said.

“The Boks' dominance might just be evident from the get-go. Jesse knows how to control the tempo and space; he’ll be the general in that midfield.”

Score prediction: A long day for the Azzurri?

Bafana didn’t hold back when asked for a match prediction.

“I see the Boks having another excellent day in the office. If they click early, a flawless performance and a huge drubbing await the Italians.”

Kriel leads again, Etzebeth returns

Jesse Kriel will continue in the captaincy role despite the availability of Eben Etzebeth, who returns to the matchday squad after missing the previous encounter. Marco van Staden will step in at No.6 in Kolisi’s absence, while Jasper Wiese will wear the No.8 jersey. Meanwhile, Vincent Tshituka is set to make his much-anticipated Test debut for the Boks.

