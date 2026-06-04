A humorous video captured a Zimbabwean woman’s playful panic over her relationship preferences amidst changing migration conversations

The woman jokingly shared that she only dates South African men, expressing comedic dread at the thought of having to reset her dating criteria if she returns home

The lighthearted clip went viral, gaining comments from viewers who responded with witty relationship advice and playful banter

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A Zimbabwean woman expressed her distress over having to change her preferences if she moves back home. Image: Shawty zw

Source: Facebook

A Zimbabwean woman has sparked amusement online after a video surfaced of her playfully panicking over the thought of moving back home because she only dates South African men. The clip shared by Facebook user Shawty zw on 2 June 2026 features the national stressing over her romantic future in light of an alleged, publicised march planned for 30 June 2026, which advocates for the removal of undocumented immigrants.

Instead of focusing on the political weight of the situation, the woman took a comical approach by stating how the potential move would disrupt her love life. Having spent her entire life living in South Africa, she admitted that the idea of dating a fellow Zimbabwean feels difficult for her.

Woman’s amusing dating dilemma

She added that moving back would mean starting her romantic journey from scratch and rebuilding her personal preferences. The creator, Facebook user Shawty zw, concluded her clip by begging to know where she would ever find a South African partner once across the border.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the lighthearted clip

The video drew a wave of comments from amused viewers, many of whom described her reasons for not wanting to return home as silly. Some took a reassuring approach, stating that there’s no place like home, promising she would love living in Zimbabwe once she settled back in. Others offered a more modern solution, jokingly pointing out that she could easily continue dating South African men online from anywhere in the world.

User @Runya Nyakusengwa joked:

"Your reason for not going home is very silly, sisi. Enda kumba (go home)."

User @Bulelani Nav Ngwane said:

"You can stay, just make sure your documents are all in order."

User @Dise Wa Mokoena commented:

"Baby, there is no place like home, and you can always visit with proper documentation."

User @Joel Vale Tshabalala joked:

"Why are you going back home. Just marry a South African, then the rest will be history."

User @Bhut Dumisani shared:

"You can date a South African while in Zimbabwe. You’ll just visit your boyfriend, sisi."

User @Tsibiso Paxton Dhlamini-Mzizi joked:

"She can date them online."

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Source: Briefly News