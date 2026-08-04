Hoërskool Waterkloof announced the passing of one of their own beloved teachers, Elzeth van Zyl, on 4 August 2026

Van Zyl was remembered as a dedicated and passionate educator who shaped the lives of students and colleagues

Fellow schools and the broader Pretoria community poured out messages of condolence for her family as they shared memories

Hoërskool Waterkloof paid tribute to their teacher. Image: @Hoërskool Waterkloof

Source: Facebook

Hoërskool Waterkloof in Pretoria announced the passing of one of its own on 4 August 2026. The school shared the news of teacher Elzeth van Zyl's death on Facebook, describing her as a beloved colleague whose warmth and dedication left a lasting mark on everyone she encountered.

The school's post was written in Afrikaans and accompanied by a verse from Psalm 23:4. Van Zyl was described as a teacher who lived her calling with love, care and unwavering commitment, shaping the lives of students and touching the hearts of those around her.

Pretoria schools united in grief

The announcement drew an outpouring of condolences from individuals and schools across Tshwane region. Hoërskool Rustenburg, Hoërskool Zwartkop and Hoërskool Eldoraigne each shared tributes on behalf of their communities. Former colleague Elmarie Badenhorst revealed that van Zyl had previously taught at Hoërskool Menlopark before joining Waterkloof, describing her as "a precious and gentle person."

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Susan Erasmus, who had been van Zyl's German teacher and whose position van Zyl later took over upon Erasmus's retirement, offered a deeply personal tribute. She directed her prayers at van Zyl's husband, daughters and the rest of the family.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the loss

The broader community joined Waterkloof in mourning on the page:

@Hoërskool Rustenburg said:

"Rustenburg High School expresses our deepest condolences with the death of Hoërskool Waterkloof's beloved teacher. The Rusties carry everyone at Klofies up in our prayers."

@Hoërskool Zwartkop wrote:

"Our deepest condolences to the Waterkloof community on the passing of teacher Elzeth van Zyl. May she rest in peace and her legacy live on forever."

@Susan Erasmus shared:

"It's a ráák description of this quality person. As her former German teacher and someone whose post she took over at my retirement with the greatest distinction, I honour her memory together."

@Elmarie Badenhorst said:

"So sorry to hear. Worked with her for a while at HS Menlopark and it was a great privilege to know her. Precious and gentle person. RIP Elzeth."

@Sally Pretorius wrote:

"Sincere condolences to her family and friends and Waterkloof High School. May our Heavenly Father give you comfort in this difficult time."

@Hoërskool Eldoraigne shared:

"Eldoraigne High School extends our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Waterkloof community, teacher Elzeth van Zyl's family, friends, colleagues and all who knew and loved her."

@Francis Steenkamp added:

"So very sad. A beautiful young lady."

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Source: Briefly News