Redhill School in Johannesburg competed against teams from 17 other schools at the World Robotics Olympiad Regional Competition

The school's Future Innovators teams dominated the competition, with one standout project using AI to trigger a robot to play Shona music

Three Redhill learners earned a spot to represent Gauteng at the National Finals

Three learners are heading to the National Finals after securing top honours at the World Robotics Olympiad Regional Competition. Image: Redhill School

Source: Facebook

Three learners from Redhill School in Johannesburg are heading to the National Finals after their team swept the podium at the World Robotics Olympiad Regional Competition on 3 August 2026.

The Johannesburg school entered 10 Future Innovators teams and two RoboMission teams into the competition. They were up against learners from 17 other schools. When the results were announced, Redhill had claimed gold, silver and bronze in the Future Innovators category, a clean sweep that left judges impressed.

The project that stole the show

While every team brought something to the table, one entry stood out above the rest: the Facebook account, Redhill School's post noted. A learner team built and trained an AI-powered camera that could identify different images, with each image prompting a robot to play a corresponding song on a marimba. The concept was rooted in celebrating and preserving Shona music and culture, blending technology with heritage in a way that clearly resonated with the judging panel.

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Gold medallists Miles Dickson, Dania Mbatha and Matthew Restall will now carry that project forward as they represent Gauteng at the National Finals. The RoboMission teams also competed on the day, programming autonomous robots to complete complex tasks with both speed and accuracy.

See the Facebook post from Redhill School below:

Mzansi celebrates the young innovators

Parents and supporters flooded the comments with praise for the students:

User @Marilyn Chaimowitz said:

"Well done, guys ❤️💙."

User @Saiyuri Kunze wrote:

"Amazing 👏🏽."

User @Menzi Mbatha added:

"Well done, circuit breakers 👌🏽🙌🏽."

User @Maheshwari Lall shared:

"Congratulations and well done to our future innovator teams. You all were incredible. Congratulations, Miles, Dania and Matthew. Best wishes for the finals 🙌 🤗🤩."

User @Col Hors said:

"Fantastic."

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Source: Briefly News