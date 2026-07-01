Prestigious independent boys' high school, Kearsney College, has celebrated the outstanding academic performance of its junior and senior pupils

The top-performing learners scored perfect marks in several demanding subjects during their mid-year examinations

Proud community members and family relatives poured out praise for the hardworking boys and their supportive parents

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A local independent boys' high school celebrated eight of its dedicated learners for their incredible academic success. Image: Kearsney College

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal boys' school, Kearsney College, has publicly celebrated the exceptional academic achievements of its Grade 8 to 11 pupils following the conclusion of their challenging mid-year assessments. In an official announcement shared on their Kearsney College Facebook account on 25 June 2026, the school commended its dedicated boys for a 100% mark in a specific subject during term two and June examinations.

Kearsney College celebrates flawless subject excellence

The school noted that the boys' unwavering commitment to academic excellence serves as a massive inspiration to the entire student body. The learners achieved these perfect scores across a wide variety of academic fields, including Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Economic and Management Sciences (EMS), Design and Technology, and Lifeskills.

See the Facebook post below:

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Many people took the opportunity to tag the boys' parents directly, praising them for raising such diligent and focused young men, and others commended the teaching staff for providing the high-quality guidance needed to achieve such historic academic results.

User @Malcolm Behrens added:

"Well done boys - amazing results."

User @Jackie Sanson Botha said:

"Congratulations! Excellent achievement, boys."

User @Nkululeko Skweyiya commented:

"Awesome stuff, boys! Congratulations."

User @TOPS at SPAR Mtunzini said:

"Wow! Incredible."

User @Kim Wither Springorum shared:

"Clare Sykes, you must be so proud."

User @Qhuba Gumbi-Dlamini commented:

"Congratulations on your achievements, boys. Reminds us when we used to write cycle tests on a Saturday, then a game of rugby in the afternoon."

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Briefly News reported that Reddam House schools achieved an exceptional 100% pass rate across eight campuses nationwide for the 2025 academic year, with 87% being bachelor passes.

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Source: Briefly News