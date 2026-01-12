Reddam House Class of 2025 Delivers 1,322 Distinctions, 97% Bachelor's Degree Passes
- Reddam House schools achieved an exceptional 100% pass rate across eight campuses nationwide for the 2025 academic year
- The group recorded 1,322 subject distinctions and a 97% bachelor's degree pass rate among its 522 matric candidates
- Individual excellence shone through with learners achieving up to nine distinctions alongside national sports and leadership recognition
The Inspired Education Group’s Reddam House schools across South Africa are celebrating an exceptional set of 2025 Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results.
The official statement released today, January 12, 2026, confirms that 522 candidates from eight campuses across three provinces participated in the examinations, maintaining the group’s long-standing record of academic excellence. Learners began collecting their results from 13:00 today, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.
The Class of 2025 achieved 1,322 subject distinctions, representing an average of 2.53 distinctions per candidate, which is an increase from the previous year. Additionally, 97% of learners achieved bachelor's degree passes, while 66% of the group earned an A or B aggregate. The group also secured 58 Top 1% subject placements nationally, demonstrating strength across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.
Exceptional campus performance and top individual achievers
Top individual performances included nine distinctions from Keira Winter at Reddam House Constantia and Abem Takele at Reddam House Bedfordview. Eight distinctions were achieved by Emma Brodziak at Constantia, Hannah Taylor at Ballito, and a strong group at Umhlanga, including Rebecca Major, Daniel Major, Chiara Collett, Sarah Capazorio, Kate Hicks, and Amara Nathoo. Bedfordview also saw eight distinctions from Keira Kisten, Oratile Maroga, and Mikaylen Peter, while Waterfall celebrated the same feat as Reatlegile Mphake, Kirav Ishwarlall, Rethabile Mashego, Uzile Nontangana, and Sejal Seeteram.
Seven-distinction learners, including Joshua Barham-Smith, Jack Harding, and Sophie-Marie Nichles at Constantia; Priyasha Govender and Samishka Govender at Ballito; Kiaan Bhugwandin, Maya Tribhowan, Skye Macfadyen, and Neha Sewnarain at Bedfordview; and Diya Bhika, Vibhav Bhimsan, Nishal Keshav, Alisha Ramlall, Suneha Ramnarian, and Yuvan Ramruthan at Waterfall.
Resilience and holistic success beyond the classroom
The group was further highlighted by compelling human interest stories involving leadership and sport. Nqubeko (Moses) Xaba and Chiara Collett at Umhlanga, Tshenolo Gaesenewe at Helderfontein, and Anastasia Hambakis and Reatlegile Mokgalagadi at Bedfordview all balanced rigorous academics with elite commitments. Ravi Nadasen, Ceo of Inspired Education Group Africa & the Middle East, praised the results, stating, “The achievements of the Reddam House Class of 2025 reflect academic growth, consistency and depth across all our campuses. Strong aggregate performance and continued national recognition speak to the commitment of our students, the expertise of our teachers and the culture of excellence that defines Reddam House. These results confirm that our schools are preparing young people for confident, purposeful futures in a rapidly changing world.”
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za