King Monada's net worth has not been confirmed, but is estimated to be anywhere between R39 million and R58 million. The Local house music icon has become a household name nationwide since his 2016 breakout track, Ska Bhora Moreki, and further hits such as Aye Kuwa, Chiwana and Dzena Mo that cemented him as a successful South African artist.

King Monada is one of South Africa’s most prominent artists. Photo: King Monada’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Key takeaways

King Monada's real name is Khutso Steven Kgatla, and he hails from Tzaneen, Limpopo.

and he hails from Tzaneen, Limpopo. Born on November 25, 1992, King Monada saw overnight success following the release of his song, Ska Bhora Moreki , in 2016.

, in 2016. The South African house DJ's career soared since then, and he started his own record label named King Monada Music.

Thanks to his significant commercial success, King Monada is reported to be a millionaire.

King Monada's profile summary

Full name Khutso Steven Kgatla Nickname 'King Monada' Date of birth November 25, 1992 Age 33 years old at the time of writing (December 2025) Birthplace Tzaneen, Limpopo Current residence Ga-Mokgoloboto, Tzaneen, Limpopo Education Sebone Primary School Magoza/Mafutasane High School Profession Singer-songwriter and record producer Marital status Married to Lerato Ramawela and Cynthia Nthebatse Leon Children Multiple children (two confirmed) Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

King Monada's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be in the millions

Sources vary regarding what the local house artist is worth. His net worth is reported as being between R45 million and R58 million by Tech Champ, and R50 million by Africans Mag. His value is believed to be within the range of the varied values given, with a value of R39 million also given online, but not confirmed.

The singer was born and currently resides in Tzaneen. Photo: King Monada’s Facebook page (modified by author)

King Monada charges between R80,000 and R100,000 per gig

Regardless of his exact net worth, King Monada's value is confidently reported as being in the millions, with his booking fees being a reflection of this high value. King Monada's booking fees vary, but they generally range from R80,000 for a 30-minute performance to over R100,000 for longer, more elaborate events. The fees are calculated according to the event's type and travel costs involved, depending on distance.

The DJ has his own record label, King Monada Music

Although he found fame in 2016, King Monada began making music around a decade earlier, between 2005 and 2006. He learned the trade from his uncle, and also mentioned that local artist Tsotsiman helped him hone in on his craft. According to HDS Entertainment, Master Chuza, DJ Letsatsi, Skynet, and other artists also played a significant role in his career.

In early 2015, King Monada signed to Open Mic Productions. However, he started his own label, King Monada Music in around 2016 and 2017 when he left Open Mic Productions and became an independent artist, with developing local talent as a primary objective. In July 2025, King Monada was signed to Sony Music Africa, which is considered a massive career milestone thanks to the label's worldwide success and reach.

King Monada’s assets reflect his commercial success

Located within the Ga-Mokgoloboto village in Tzaneen, Limpopo, King Monada’s home is a double-story mansion that is valued at between R1.5 million and R3 million. Amongst the home's impeccable features are six fully-furnished rooms, adorned with white walls, and elegant bathrooms with white marble tiles.

He owns an extensive car collection, complete with a BMW, McLaren, multiple SUVs and multiple Mercedes-Benzes. King Monada's assets also include the ownership of all his music masters and copyrights, which is a colossal feat for any artist in the industry.

King Monada during his housewarming party in 2022. Photo: @BuzzLifenews on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Fans want to know more about the artist's personal life and how his wealth compares to other big local entertainers. King Monada is a known polygynist with multiple wives and children, and although he is not the top-earning artist, he is one of the high-earners within the South African music scene alongside heavyweights like Black Coffee and Tyla.

How many cars does King Monada have?

The South African DJ has an ever-growing collection of cars, and at the time of writing, owned the following:

SUVs : Range Rover and Toyota Legend 50 GD6.

: Range Rover and Toyota Legend 50 GD6. BMW : M4 Coupe.

: M4 Coupe. Mercedes-Benz : G-Wagon, C63 AMG, V-Class and CLK 350.

: G-Wagon, C63 AMG, V-Class and CLK 350. McLaren : 570S Coupe.

: 570S Coupe. Other: Ford Ranger 2024 and VW Golf 7.

Who is wealthier between King Monada and Makhadzi?

Makhadzi's R8.5 million net worth confirms the South African house artist's larger wealth between the two. Makhadzi's higher net worth is due to notable commercial success and brand deals, including Kicks and Samsung.

Makhadzi is another prominent local artist who has made a name for herself internationally. Photo: Makhadzi’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Is King Monada married?

The house DJ is polyamous, and is married to two women: Lerato Ramawela and Cynthia Nthebatse Leon. He has publicly shown love and appreciation for both wives, praising them in a now-deleted Instagram post for Valentine's Day, captioning a photo of him and his two wives:

'Mine’s. My heart will never stop beating for you are so beautiful, loving and caring. I love you so much, thank you for your love.'

Does King Monada have any children?

King Monada has multiple children with his wives. He has not confirmed how many children he had at the time of writing, but it has been widely reported that he has a son named Junior and a daughter named Temoso, and had three children by 2020. Online blogger Prince Randy made a Facebook post about his family, and stated he has six children with accompanying images, but this has not been corroborated by the DJ.

Who is the richest artist in South Africa?

South African House icon DJ Coffee reigns supreme as the highest-paid South African artist in the industry, estimated to be around R1.38 billion. Other notable high-earners in the South African music industry include:

Cassper Nyovest: Between R75 million and R100 million.

Between AKA: Between R200 million and R270 million at the time of his passing in February 2023.

Between at the time of his passing in February 2023. DJ Maphorisa: Between R40.9 million and R190 million.

Between Tyla: Between R18 million and R20 million.

Conclusion

Although King Monada's net worth remains undisclosed, his value is believed to be within the millions, and based on most reports, it is most likely between R39 million and R58 million. His impressive mansion in Tzaneen and ever-growing luxury car collection are a reflection of this reported net worth, with high booking fees also showcasing the artist's high demand.

