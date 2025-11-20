Bozoma Saint John's net worth and success: From Spike DDB to Netflix

Bozoma Saint John's net worth is estimated between $10 million and $30 million. She worked for global brands such as Uber and PepsiCo before transitioning to reality TV and entrepreneurship. In 2024, Boz told Byrdie of her newly-launched hair company, Eve by Boz:

I did not take a dollar from anyone to start this business. Instead, I invested my money and every bit of stock I received from the companies I have worked at, because Eve by Boz will someday become one of the world's most successful brands.

Bozoma Saint John at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture (L). The businesswoman at the Moody Centre in 2025 (R). Photo: Robin Marshall, Marla Aufmuth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, Leading Ladies Africa named Bozoma among the Top 50 Most Influential Female Leaders in Africa within the corporate and business sphere .

. She reportedly earned $4 million annually in her role as Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

in her role as Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Various sources estimate Boz's salary on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) to be between $60,000 and $100,000 per season, a typical figure for newer Housewives.

(RHOBH) to be per season, a typical figure for newer Housewives. In January 2025, her $5.2 million beachfront home in Malibu was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Bozoma Saint John's profile summary

Full name Bozoma Saint John Nickname Boz Date of birth 21 January 1977 Age 48 years old (2025) Birthplace Middletown, Connecticut, USA Nationality Ghanian-American Ethnicity African-American Height 5'7'' (170cm) Marital status Engaged Fiancé Keely Watson Children 1 Parents Dr. Appianda and Aba Arthur Profession Marketing executive, TV personality, businesswoman Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

A look at Bozoma Saint John's multi-million-dollar net worth

Bozoma Saint John's net worth is estimated to be between $10 million and $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth and TheThings.

This is a combination of the wealth she has amassed from her high-powered marketing roles, her television and media endeavours, and her business ventures. According to Business Insider, Boz attributed her dad to her illustrious career in a 2016 statement, saying:

My father is my biggest inspiration in life. People who would have seen him on paper would have said he would never achieve.

Reality TV star Bozoma Saint John during the Opening Night of The Intuit Dome at Intuit Dome in 2024. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Original

Bozoma Saint John's marketing career: From Apple Music to Uber

After university, Boz worked at Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee's Spike DDB. She later joined Ashley Stewart as the vice president of marketing. Saint John became PepsiCo's senior marketing manager in 2005.

As the head of music and entertainment marketing, she played a pivotal role in securing Beyoncé's memorable 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance. In 2014, Jimmy Lovine recruited Bozoma to work for Beats Music.

After Apple acquired the company, she became the head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes.

Saint John became Uber's chief brand officer in 2017 but left the company about a year later to join Endeavor as its chief marketing officer. She said of her decision to leave, per Variety:

Joining Uber, I was enthusiastic about changing the environment for women and people of colour. But it became too overwhelming, and I discovered I was the one who needed saving.

Boz joined Netflix as CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) in June 2020 and departed in March 2022.

Hair pieces from Eve by Boz. Photo: @badassboz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Boz's writing, podcasting and television career

In May 2020, Saint John launched the limited-series Back to Biz with Katie and Boz podcast alongside journalist Katie Couric.

On 21 February 2023, Viking Press published her memoir The Urgent Life. In November 2024, Boz joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 14th season. Speaking with Glamour, she revealed the reason behind her transition from corporate to reality TV, saying:

I am now only concentrating on "Brand Boz". I want people to see the sides of me that are not related to the corporate world.

In September 2025, Saint John became the co-host of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a reality business series where 10 contestants compete for a $100,000 grand prize.

Bozoma Saint John at the premiere of Hulu's Dress My Tour at a Private Residence in 2024. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Creating a brand for Black women and women of colour

In November 2024, Boz launched the Eve by Boz haircare and wig line. Revealing the brand's mission, the businesswoman told Byrdie that she had partnered with Black chemist Gerri Watson to create products featuring ingredients from Africa.

I am going to show the world that it is possible to build an empire with Black women and women of colour at the centre.

Bozoma owns a 1932 Colonial Revival-style mansion

Saint John paid nearly $3.2 million for a house in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles in 2019. In December 2024, she gave Bravo TV a tour of the 3,400-square-foot property, which features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Unfortunately, Boz lost a house that she "prayed and worked blood, sweat and tears for" in 2025.

Boz Saint John's house. Photo: @bravo (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Saint John is known for giving back to the community

Boz's philanthropic efforts include serving on the boards of non-profits such as Vital Voices and Girls Who Code. Additionally, she serves as a Global Ambassador to Ghana for Pencils of Promise. Saint John is a member of the Black Advisory Board for Impact.

FAQs

Saint John was inducted into the American Marketing Association Marketing Hall of Fame in 2022. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Bozoma Saint John?

Boz (48 as of 2025) was born on 21 January 1977 in Connecticut, USA. Her parents are Aba and Rev. Dr. Appianda Arthur. The latter is an alumnus of Wesleyan University.

Who is Bozoma Saint John's husband?

Saint John was married to Peter Saint John from 2003 until his passing due to cancer in 2013. They have one child, a daughter named Lael Saint John. In 2025, Boz became engaged to her boyfriend Keely Watson.

Who is the richest cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Socialite Kathy Hilton is the wealthiest member of the RHOBH cast. Her combined net worth with her husband, Rick Hilton, is estimated at $350 million, per StyleCaster.

Conclusion

Bozoma Saint John's net worth reflects her illustrious career as a marketing executive for prominent brands, including Netflix, as well as her current roles in reality TV and the media. She ventured into business with the launch of hair brand Eve by Boz.

