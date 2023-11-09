Spike Lee's net worth, age, family, height, career, movies, profiles

Spike Lee is an American film producer, director, screenwriter and actor best known for his works in Malcolm X and Inside Man. He is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and two Peabody Awards. Due to this popularity, most of Lee’s fans are curious to know how much he bags from his career. So, how much is Spike Lee's net worth?

Spike Lee at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Richard Bord

Source: UGC

Spike Lee's debut feature film, She’s Gotta Have It, grossed over $7 million after its release in 1986. In 1992, Spike received an impressive salary of $3 million to direct the movie Malcolm X. How does Spike Lee's success translate to his net worth?

Spike Lee's profile summary and bio

Full name Shelton Jackson Lee Famous as Spike Lee Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1957 Age 66 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Morehouse College and New York University Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Tonya Lewis Children 2 Parents Jacqueline Carroll and William James Edward Siblings 5 Profession Film director, producer, writer and actor Years active 1977-present Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram

Spike Lee's net worth

According to reports, Spike Lee's net worth is estimated at $60 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 46-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

How old is Spike Lee?

Film director Spike Lee at the BAM Gala in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: UGC

Spike Lee (aged 66 as of 2023) was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Jackson’s father is William James Edward Lee III, a jazz musician and composer, while his mother, Jacqueline Carroll, teaches arts and black literature.

He has five younger siblings, three of whom (David, Cinqué and Joie) have worked in many different positions in his films; a fourth, Christopher, died in 2014. Shelton’s youngest sibling is half-brother Arnold.

Regarding his education, Spike attended John Dewey High School before proceeding to Morehouse College, where he graduated with a B.A. in Mass Communication. He later did graduate work at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Master of Fine Arts in film and television.

Is Spike Lee married?

Shelton first met his wife, attorney Tonya Lewis, in 1992 and started dating. They exchanged nuptials on 2 October 1993 in New York. The couple has a son, Jackson, born in 1997 and a daughter, Satchel, born in 1994.

Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the Purlie Victorious opening night at Music Box Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: UGC

Professional career

Spike’s work has continually explored race relations, issues within the black community, urban crime and poverty, the role of media in contemporary life and other political issues. Since 1983, his production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, has produced over 35 films. They include:

School Daze (1988)

(1988) Do the Right Thing (1989)

(1989) Jungle Fever (1991)

(1991) Crooklyn (1994)

(1994) Clockers (1995)

(1995) Girl 6 (1996)

(1996) He Got Game (1998)

(1998) Bamboozled (2000)

(2000) 25th Hour (2002)

(2002) She Hate Me (2006)

(2006) Red Hook Summer (2012)

(2012) Old Boy (2013)

(2013) Chi-Raq (2015)

(2015) Pass Over (2018)

(2018) Da 5 Bloods (2020)

In 2015, at 58, Lee became the youngest person ever to receive an Honorary Academy Award.

Spike Lee's profiles

Actor Spike Lee at the Variety's Power of Women presented by Lifetime at The Grill in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: UGC

The Georgia native is active on social media. He has 2.1 million Instagram followers as of 2 November 2023.

Spike Lee's net worth is a reflection of his hard work and natural talent. The millionaire has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Lori Greiner's net worth in 2023: Is she the richest Shark?

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Lori Greiner, an American entrepreneur, author and television personality. She is best known as an investor on the TV series Shark Tank and holds 120 patents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greiner has an alleged net worth of $150 million as of 2023.

Source: Briefly News