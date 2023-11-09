Spike Lee's net worth, age, family, height, career, movies, profiles
Spike Lee is an American film producer, director, screenwriter and actor best known for his works in Malcolm X and Inside Man. He is the recipient of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award and two Peabody Awards. Due to this popularity, most of Lee’s fans are curious to know how much he bags from his career. So, how much is Spike Lee's net worth?
Spike Lee's debut feature film, She’s Gotta Have It, grossed over $7 million after its release in 1986. In 1992, Spike received an impressive salary of $3 million to direct the movie Malcolm X. How does Spike Lee's success translate to his net worth?
Spike Lee's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Shelton Jackson Lee
|Famous as
|Spike Lee
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|20 March 1957
|Age
|66 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Atlanta, Georgia, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Morehouse College and New York University
|Height in feet
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in kilograms
|68
|Weight in pounds
|150
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Tonya Lewis
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Jacqueline Carroll and William James Edward
|Siblings
|5
|Profession
|Film director, producer, writer and actor
|Years active
|1977-present
|Net worth
|$60 million
|Social media
Spike Lee's net worth
According to reports, Spike Lee's net worth is estimated at $60 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 46-year-old career in the entertainment industry.
How old is Spike Lee?
Spike Lee (aged 66 as of 2023) was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Jackson’s father is William James Edward Lee III, a jazz musician and composer, while his mother, Jacqueline Carroll, teaches arts and black literature.
He has five younger siblings, three of whom (David, Cinqué and Joie) have worked in many different positions in his films; a fourth, Christopher, died in 2014. Shelton’s youngest sibling is half-brother Arnold.
Regarding his education, Spike attended John Dewey High School before proceeding to Morehouse College, where he graduated with a B.A. in Mass Communication. He later did graduate work at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Master of Fine Arts in film and television.
Is Spike Lee married?
Shelton first met his wife, attorney Tonya Lewis, in 1992 and started dating. They exchanged nuptials on 2 October 1993 in New York. The couple has a son, Jackson, born in 1997 and a daughter, Satchel, born in 1994.
Professional career
Spike’s work has continually explored race relations, issues within the black community, urban crime and poverty, the role of media in contemporary life and other political issues. Since 1983, his production company, 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, has produced over 35 films. They include:
- School Daze (1988)
- Do the Right Thing (1989)
- Jungle Fever (1991)
- Crooklyn (1994)
- Clockers (1995)
- Girl 6 (1996)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Bamboozled (2000)
- 25th Hour (2002)
- She Hate Me (2006)
- Red Hook Summer (2012)
- Old Boy (2013)
- Chi-Raq (2015)
- Pass Over (2018)
- Da 5 Bloods (2020)
In 2015, at 58, Lee became the youngest person ever to receive an Honorary Academy Award.
Spike Lee's profiles
The Georgia native is active on social media. He has 2.1 million Instagram followers as of 2 November 2023.
Spike Lee's net worth is a reflection of his hard work and natural talent. The millionaire has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.
