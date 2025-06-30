A young woman’s inspiring fitness journey has captivated Mzansi, gaining attention for her dedication and progress

The stunner shared her weight loss method and flaunted her before-and-after looks in the TikTok video

People flooded her post with support as they inquired for more information on how to pursue healthier lifestyles

A young woman has taken social media by storm after proudly sharing her impressive weight loss journey online.

Woman shows off her weight loss journey

The inspirational post was shared by the babe herself under the handle @loseweightwithpreshy2 on 26 June 2025, which documents her transformation over a few months, and has sparked major praise from netizens across the world.

The video, uploaded on TikTok, features before-and-after clips of the woman showing off her slimmer frame, accompanied by motivational captions and a peek into her fitness routine. In the clips, she can be seen working out at the gym and sharing tips about staying consistent with one’s goals.

She revealed that she used to weigh about 120kg and now she is 85kg, while her target weight is 70kg. @loseweightwithpreshy2 shared her method of losing weight in the comments section when she was questioned by her viewers, saying:

"Intermittent fasting and exercise."

What resonated most with viewers was not just the physical transformation but her honesty and positivity throughout the journey. Mzansi peeps were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Others praised her discipline and dedication, calling her a true inspiration for women who are also trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

With her story gaining traction, she’s now being hailed as a motivational figure for those navigating personal wellness goals. Many have since asked her to post more tips.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the woman's weight loss

Mzansi is amazed by the woman’s incredible weight loss transformation. Her journey has inspired many, with social media flooded with praise for her dedication and impressive results.

TshilidziA said:

"The transformation. You look younger and still as beautiful as ever."

Akuaode3 cracked a joke, saying:

"Me watching this and eating cheesecake at two past 10."

Jay shared:

"You look so much younger."

Pretty love stated:

"Nice one, you did amazing work."

Blk_supremacy commented:

"From a weight-loss girlie, I’m so proud of you!"

Chinazaethel was impressed by the young lady's weight loss journey, adding:

"Proud of you, stranger."

Abigail stated:

"You have done well for yourself, dear, and you are a motivator."

Chi~Oma commented:

"If consistency were a person. It's you, Baby girl, you look pretty."

