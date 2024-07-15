One young lady took to social media to show off her massive weight loss journey and people were shocked

The TikTok video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the hun's clip as many were impressed, and some expressed how they were struggling with their weight loss journeys

A young woman posted an inspiring video showing her weight loss transformation, which wowed many online users.

A young lady showed off her massive weight loss journey in a TikTok video. @fatgirlstalk

Woman flexes impressive weight loss

One hun unveiled her massive weight loss journey in a TikTok clip. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @fatgirlstalk, shows the young lady before her weight loss transformation. The stunner then goes on to showcase herself after losing enormous weight.

@fatgirlstalk's video was well-received and became a viral hit on TikTok, garnering over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the woman's transformation below:

Netizens were impressed with the lady's weight loss video

Social media users were astounded by the stunner's weight loss as many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply gushed over her new body.

Thembitshimomo was amazed:

"My jaw dropped! Wow, great job... You look amazing."

Ugashley_M said:

"Wow. How did you do it?"

Ntaoleng_l expressed:

"Girl, how long did this take?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"1 year 2 months."

Yolanda Nkomo gushed over the hun, adding:

"Cutest stomach shape ever. Well done."

T_sling was impressed:

"Definitely took blood, sweat and tears. Well done, sis."

And the woman reacted by saying:

"Definitely, and a big emphasis on the tears. It really wasn’t easy."

