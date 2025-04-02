A content creator shared a video showing how she moved from renting a flat to owning her very own shack, which she's turned into a stylish living space with modern furniture

With property costs in South Africa rising, including extra expenses like bond registration, transfer costs, repairs and levies, many people are looking at alternatives to traditional homes

South Africans who watched the video congratulated the woman on her achievement, with some asking for details on how to get their own stand

A woman shared a clip showing her new home. Images: @vuyolwethuvumazonke2001

Content creator @vuyolwethuvumazonke2001, who often shares personal content on her page, posted a video taking viewers on a tour of her new shack home. The clip begins with views of the outside of the corrugated iron structure before she opens the door to reveal the two-room shack.

She films the corrugated walls and shows the size of the structure. But the real surprise comes at the end, where she includes shots of the home after adding furniture, transforming it into a modern living space.

The video was captioned:

"From renting a flat to having my own home. Dear Lord, thank you."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Why some South Africans choose shacks over renting

Buying a home in South Africa comes with many costs that many people don't consider. Beyond the property's price tag, buyers must budget for bond registration and transfer costs, which are unavoidable and increase with the property's value.

Other expenses include moving costs, repairs and maintenance, utility connections (R1,000 to R3,000), monthly rates and levies, security upgrades, and home insurance.

For many South Africans, these added costs make traditional home ownership impossible, pushing them to consider alternatives like shacks where they own the land and can gradually improve their living space without the burden of monthly rent.

Many first-time buyers get a shock when they learn about all the hidden costs of buying property. Transfer duty alone can add thousands to the purchase price, and that's before considering the ongoing costs of rates, taxes and maintenance. With the average house price in South Africa continuing to rise faster than wages, creative housing solutions are becoming more popular.

A woman shared her story of how she stopped renting to get her own home. Images: @vuyolwethuvumazonke2001

Social media users react to the woman's new home

@LELO BABY gushed:

"Beautiful, plug us with stands."

@Lebza advised:

"Please use that soil, it's so rich for planting veggies 🥰Congratulations."

@Ncumisa requested:

"Guys, please plug us with sites."

@Hazel Ntenge celebrated:

"Congratulations tshomi 🎊 👏 💐"

@Nom reflected:

"Very therapeutic and financially free, aaaaaayiiii!"

@Asi vicky cheered:

"Congratulations 😘"

