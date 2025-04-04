South Africans were unamused by the value of houses as they searched for property online

Most Mzansi people were baffled by the kind of underwhelming homes that were valued at R1 million

Social media users expressed their disappointment in a thread of comments under a viral video

A South African TikTokker, Jessica, was gagged after seeing the kind of homes listed online valued at R1 million.

SA expressed their disappointment with the property market. Image: @Viktor Cvetkovic

Source: Getty Images

Most people thought a luxurious mansion would pop up after searching for a home of that value.

SA disappointed by R1M homes

Growing up, R1 million seemed like a great fortune, but as time passes and inflation rises, the fortune is not as beefy as it used. The value of the money has gone down, especially in the property market.

South Africans were stunned to see what R1 million could get them after browsing homes online. Most people thought they would get a stunning mansion with a balcony, a pool and everything that screamed luxury.

Unfortunately for the dreamers, houses valued at that price look like ordinary homes with cracked walls and chipped paint. The houses looked old and abandoned, as advertised online.

The interiors of the homes looked worse with non-aesthetically pleasing pictures uploaded on Property 24. A lot of people were disappointed and shared their thoughts.

The TikTokker and creator of the post, Jessica, shared the now-viral clip with the caption:

“The housing market makes zero sense. Our expectations were too high.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Province with expensive property

An article by Daily Investor shared that the Western Cape has the most expensive property in all of South Africa and the highest rental prices in South Africa. The article also explained that people in the Eastern Cape are more likely to find affordable homes since 11.1% of properties rent for R1,000 to R2,500, compared to the 2.8% national average.

Despite the high property market in the Western Cape, more people are relocating there to experience well-run cities, good schools, and good lifestyles. Wealthy foreign nationals and digital nomads have found comfort in the province, driving up property prices in the process.

South Africans were underwhelmed by the property market. Image: @South_agency

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to R1M properties

South Africans were unamused by the homes advertised for R1 million and commented:

@Nice Guy cried in the comments:

“Why did this happen when it was our turn to buy houses?”

@PILATO MIKE MZWANDILE Legend shared:

“The economy is not doing wonderfully.”

@E was frustrated:

“It's ridiculous, and when you apply for a bond and the repayment is R8500, you don't qualify for it, but your rent is R10K and you qualify for that. Make it make sense.”

@SammySoccerMom sighed:

“Now we look like failures to our parents who were married with houses and cars at 22.”

@Mthobisi 🇿🇦 pointed out:

“Things are trash when it's our turn to be adults.”

@Elshe' said:

“No guys, we need to strike, my grandparents bought their house for R10k. We can't be living like this.”

@Khyra commented:

“A million is the new R100.”

