A South African real estate agent raised Mzansi’s hopes after sharing how people could afford luxurious homes

The lady shared a now-viral video on TikTok showcasing the beautiful houses worth R3.1 million

Social media users fell in love with the picturesque views and shared their thoughts on the homes

South Africans were mesmerised after seeing a video of a luxurious estate in Johannesburg.

The dreamy houses are valued at a few million, but a real estate agent created a plan to ensure ordinary South Africans can afford to live in them.

Real estate agent shares payment plan

A South African real estate agent raised many people‘s hopes when she shared an affordable payment plan that could help ordinary people afford luxurious homes. The woman, based in Johannesburg, advertised several homes on the market.

The stunning houses are worth over R3 million at Baltimore Lifestyle Estate. They come with a double garage door, backup inverter, garden service, and an irrigation system.

The agent also shared the payment plan details:

“You can still buy you and your family one of the last 4-bedroom houses at Baltimore Lifestyle Estate for R3.1 million. Monthly levies are R1200 with rates and taxes of R2000.”

State of SA property market

According to Ooba Homeloans, South Africa is in the middle of a housing crisis with an estimated backlog of over two million units. Last year, the South African Reserve Bank cut the interest rate for the first time in years, by 25 points, reducing it to 11.50% from 11.75%. In 2025 further cuts were made, reducing it to 11%.

Mzansi amazed by luxurious homes

South Africans fell in love with stunning homes worth over R3 million and said:

@gemma_m24 announced:

“Baltimore Estate is on my vision board.”

@nollykajoya asked the real estate agent:

“No swimming pool in the yard? No trees? Are they all the same? Can I miss my house and go to my neighbour's house?”

@luxliving_Realtor responded to the above comment:

“Hi Nolly, the houses are full title, meaning you can install your pool. With regards to trees, the estate is fairly new, so all the trees are still small. There are street names and house numbers .”

@mandyy.ngcobo fell in love with the dreamy homes:

“I would never have a bad day ever again.”

@Tshiamo_ requested a house tour:

“It’s perfect for my little family. Please show us the rooms upstairs.”

@Lebo Sathekge sighed:

“The way I dream of living in Baltimore. My bank probably laughs at me every time.”

@Top-tier🌸 shared:

“I’ve been there for viewing, it’s beautiful; however, the bedrooms are a bit small, and the backyard is also a bit small unless you get the corner house.”

