Escaping poverty and living in a luxurious mansion is a dream that many South African people have.

Numerous children who were born into the township lifestyle fantasise about one day living in a lavish home with marble walls.

SA amazed by luxurious homes

A South African TikTokker, Mokgadi Rama was amazed by a stunning estate during a drive around the neighbourhood. Rama recorded the community and stunned her internet besties with the luxurious mansions she documented.

The lady was curious to know what ordinary South Africans do for a living that they could afford to live in such luxurious homes. Many people replied with their professions and their savings plan that awarded them their dream home.

Mokgadi captioned her post:

“People staying in estates like this, what do you all do for a living?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA province with most expensive property

According to an article by Business Tech, Property analytics group Lightstone has revealed the most expensive suburbs in the country based on property values—and they're all in the Western Cape. This province accounted for the top 27 suburbs with at least ten sales, and the average price paid was more than R10 million.

Mzansi shares how they afford luxurious homes

Social media users shared what they do for a living that awarded them with luxurious homes:

@Tebatso Raisibe manifested in the comments:

“I’m a CA(SA). I own two audit firms and my husband is an engineer who had established his own construction companies. We speak things into existence! I'm manifesting.”

@Voltex commented:

“Become a cleaner and you can stay here rent-free like me.”

@Oray explained

“I’m an Actuarial Scientist, my husband is a Medical Practitioner. Sometimes getting married helps, two salaries combined help us afford.”

@Nala Bright wrote:

“I’m a CEO of two companies but I don’t pay for anything. My husband bought us the homes. He specialises in hotel construction and property investment. Thanks to men who care for their families.”

@deez 🇿🇦 shared:

“You don’t have to be wealthy to live in a fancy estate. You need to be wise from a very young age, get an education, become employable, start a business, save money, minimal debt and save, save, save!”

@Kroos promised Mzansi:

“If you earn more than R75k monthly you can afford to stay there. I earn R5k but one day is one day.”

@einstymbali said:

“My wife is an engineer, I'm a medical practitioner. We own six companies.”

@myunik_thrift realised:

“Marriage seems to be important in this economy.”

@Getoknow said:

“I work for the government. I have been saving for 15 years, driving one simple car. I complement my savings with a home loan. Financial discipline helps.”

