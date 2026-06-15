A Northern Cape school community is mourning the loss of a dedicated educator whose death has left colleagues, learners and parents devastated.

Tributes have flooded social media as friends and community members remember a woman who played a significant role both in the classroom and on the sports field.

Several staff members remain hospitalised following the crash, with concern growing over the condition of those who sustained serious injuries

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Laerskool Kathu Primary in the Northern Cape has paid an emotional tribute to 30-year-old Grade 4 teacher and netball coach Ilze Posthumus, who tragically died in a bus crash on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

llze Posthumus died in a bus crash on Saturday, 13 June 2026. Image:llzeposthumus

Source: Facebook

The accident, which involved a truck on the N14 outside Kuruman, occurred while the school was travelling to Seodin Primary School for the rugby and netball finals in the Van Druten League.

The school confirmed Posthumus' identity in an emotional statement shared on social media. She also served as the Head of Subject for Natural Sciences and Technology for Grades 4 and 5. She is survived by her husband, Wihan, and their two-year-old daughter, Clara.

@Laerskool Kathu Primary:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that our colleague, Mrs Ilze Posthumus (Grade 4.1), passed away in the tragic bus accident that happened on Saturday, 13 June 2026. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Wihan, daughter, Clara, parents, Leon and Lettie Botha, family, friends, colleagues and the entire Kathu community.

She was an integral part of our staff and made a tremendous contribution to the school. She will always be in our hearts, and we will miss her deeply."

As seen in the post below.

Tributes pour in for Ilze Posthumus

Stephen John Quinn wrote:

"So tragic. My heart breaks for the family.

Ilze was always so friendly, and her family was her whole world. I'm going to miss those regular afternoon video calls with your mom. You would always pop in for a moment and say, 'Hello Uncle Stephen, how are you?' before continuing your conversation.

This is a memory I will always cherish.

Rest in peace, dearest Illa. You will always live on in our hearts. We will always remember you and miss you terribly."

Nelia Davel added:

"This has rocked our town. A little girl without her mommy and a man without his wife. The grief is raw and painful. Sending lots of strength and love."

Laerskool Kathu Primary School bus was involved in a collision with a truck on the way to a sports day on Saturday. Image: Kathu huise

Source: Facebook

Injured Laerskool Kathu Primary staff members recovering

According to Maroela Media, another teacher who suffered serious injuries is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Grade 6 teacher Taan Whitehorn, 31, is reportedly admitted to a hospital in Bloemfontein.

The school's Deputy Head of Infrastructure, Martin van Schalkwyk, reportedly suffered serious leg and knee injuries and is also receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Sarah van Schalkwyk, a netball coach and Head of Department at the school, sustained injuries to her arm. Meanwhile, 22-year-old netball coach Martin Els is being treated for head injuries.

Hoërskool Patriot mourns the death of netball star

Briefly News previously reported that a netball schoolgirl from Mpumalanga, Promise Sithole, has been remembered by her school and peers following her heartbreaking death on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Her death leaves many parents worried about the number of school students who have passed away in recent memory. This follows the tragic death of a 12-year-old George, karate champion.

Source: Briefly News