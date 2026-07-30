The Pretorius family has been earning degrees at the University of Pretoria since 1959, with three generations all studying at the same institution

The two youngest members of the family, Müller III and Abel Pretorius, both graduated during UP's May 2026 ceremony wearing the same academic gown as their ancestors

The family's story inspired UP's #SameGownDifferentGenerations campaign, celebrating their six-decade connection to the university

Pretorius family has earned 10 degrees from the University of Pretoria. Image: @University of Pretoria

Source: Twitter

A South African family has built one of the University of Pretoria's most remarkable academic legacies, with three generations earning a combined ten degrees from the same institution over more than six decades.

According to an X post on 27 July 2026, by University of Pretoria, the Pretorius family's connection to UP began in 1959, when Müller Pretorius I enrolled as a student. He went on to earn four qualifications, including a BA, a Bachelor of Divinity, a BA Honours in History and a Doctor of Divinity in Church History. A minister emeritus, his career was defined by theology and service.

His son, Müller Pretorius II, took a different academic path entirely, graduating with a BEng in Metallurgical Engineering and a BIS Honours in Knowledge Management. He built a career in engineering consultancy. His wife, Martie Pretorius, also studied at UP, completing both a BIur and an LLB, and now works as a company secretary.

Three generations share the same gown

The current generation is represented by brothers Müller Pretorius III (23) and Abel Pretorius (21). Müller III completed his BEng in Computer Engineering and now works as an engineering graduate at Rockwell Automation. Abel graduated with a BSc in Medical Sciences in 2026 and is currently pursuing his BSc Honours at University of Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Both brothers graduated during UP's May 2026 season, wearing the same academic gown that has clothed Pretorius graduates before them. That moment inspired UP's #SameGownDifferentGenerations campaign, which honours the family's enduring bond with the university.

With Abel still enrolled for his Honours degree, the family's tally of ten degrees is, as Müller III puts it,

"Still counting."

View the X post below:

University of Pretoria's status in SA

The University of Pretoria is one of Africa’s leading universities and South Africa’s largest contact university. It focuses on impactful research, quality teaching and learning across various platforms, and student support to help graduates become responsible, well-rounded citizens prepared for life beyond university.

More Briefly News Stories on graduations

A man’s surprise proposal to his partner during a graduation ceremony went viral, with the emotional moment drawing mixed reactions from South Africans online.

A proud father’s emotional reaction to his daughter’s graduation, who is the child of a former Isidingo star, touched South Africans and sparked nostalgic memories of the popular soapie.

star, touched South Africans and sparked nostalgic memories of the popular soapie. Twin sisters honoured their late mother’s legacy on their graduation day at Stellenbosch University, sharing an emotional tribute that touched many South Africans.

Source: Briefly News