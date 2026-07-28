South African-born John Steele Chalsty played university and provincial rugby before pursuing a career in American finance

Chalsty rose to lead investment bank DLJ, growing its revenue from $732 million to over $4.6 billion during his tenure

His compensation package once made him the highest-paid CEO in American investment banking, ahead of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley

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John Steele Chalsty, born in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in 1933, built one of the most remarkable careers in American finance after leaving South Africa on a scholarship - a journey that began on a rugby field at Wits University.

John Chalsty was part of the Harvard Rugby team in 1957. Image: Harvard Rugby

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Chalsty grew up in Pretoria and attended Christian Brothers' College in Kimberley before enrolling at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), where he earned degrees in chemistry and physics and completed a master's degree in chemistry in 1954. On the rugby field, he represented the Wits First XV and the Wits Under-19 side, as well as the Transvaal Under-19 team, playing alongside future Springbok stars Wilf Rosenberg, Clive Ulyate, and Joe Kaminer.

From Harvard to Wall Street

A report by Business Tech says that the Stanvac Scholarship opened the door to the United States, where Chalsty studied at Harvard Graduate School of Chemistry before completing an MBA at Harvard Business School in 1957. He graduated with High Distinction and earned Baker Scholar status, reserved for students in the top 3% of their class.

Rather than returning home, he began his corporate career at Standard Oil (now Exxon), spending 12 years there, including postings in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The defining move came in 1969, when he joined investment bank Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette (DLJ) as a research analyst.

Record profits and a record pay cheque

Chalsty advanced steadily through DLJ's ranks, heading research and investment banking before becoming CEO in 1986 and chairman a decade later. Under his leadership, the firm's annual revenue climbed from $732 million to $4.64 billion by 1997, while net income reached a then-record $291 million. The workforce expanded from roughly 140 employees to more than 11,000 globally. When Credit Suisse First Boston acquired DLJ in 2000, the firm was valued at $11.5 billion.

Historical Wall Street compensation data shows that following a period of record profits, Chalsty received total cash and stock compensation of $12.6 million in a single year, making him the highest-paid chief executive in American investment banking, surpassing the leaders of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

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On stepping down as CEO, he and his wife established the John S. and Jennifer A. Chalsty Fellowship at Harvard Business School, created specifically to support Black South African MBA students. Chalsty described its purpose as helping "young black South Africans enjoy the privilege of an HBS education."

He received the Ellis Island Medal of Honour and honorary doctorates from Wits in 2005 and the Medical University of South Carolina in 2015. Chalsty died peacefully at his home at the age of 90.

Springbok legend transitions to finance

Briefly News previously reported that Schalk Brits, celebrated Springbok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has taken on a new role at Investec as a Wealth Manager and Sector Lead for Investec Sports.

Brits, whose rugby career spanned over two decades, brings his experience in leadership, teamwork, and strategic thinking to help athletes secure their financial futures.

Source: Briefly News