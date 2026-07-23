Handré Pollard’s family escape to Mauritius has caught fans’ attention, with his wife Marise sharing a glimpse of their special holiday moments

The Springbok star’s return to South Africa has ushered in a new chapter for the Pollard family, both on and off the field

With two young children and a new home in Pretoria, the Pollards are embracing life after their move back from the UK

Springboks fly-half Handré Pollard's wife, Marise, has set hearts aflutter online after sharing a sun-soaked photo series from a family holiday in Mauritius.

Handre Pollard and Wife Marise Share Mauritius Holiday Snaps, Fans React

Source: Getty Images

The 12-image carousel, posted on Wednesday, 23 July 2026, was captioned simply "Best 🖤" and was filmed at the scenic Le Morne peninsula, drawing warm responses from fans and followers.

The post captured what looks like a blissful family escape, set to the backdrop of Ryan Harris's track *My Mind*, and quickly racked up over 10,000 likes. Marise, who is known for giving her Instagram followers a candid look into her life as a wife and mother, did not disappoint with this latest update.

Life after the UK move

The holiday comes at a particularly meaningful time for the Pollard family. After spending a period in the United Kingdom while Handré was based there, the family has since returned to South Africa. The couple recently completed their new home in Pretoria, where the Bulls fly-half is now based following his return to local rugby.

Handré has spoken openly about his excitement at rejoining the South African rugby scene, and the move appears to have brought the family closer together in more ways than one. He and Marise also marked their wedding anniversary in December 2025, just weeks after welcoming their second child.

Two kids and a new chapter

The Pollards are parents to two little ones: Hunter, who recently celebrated his second birthday, and baby Isabella, born in October 2025. Marise has previously given followers glimpses into the beautiful chaos of raising two children so close in age, and this Mauritian getaway suggests the family is making the most of their new chapter together.

Followers were quick to shower the post with love and encouragement in the comments section.

@_performwelldigital wrote:

"Family time is so important! Enjoying this!!"

@rikaernst summed up the mood perfectly:

"Julle is magic"

@cloetelia added:

"Lekker heerlike son x"

@seppi_6:

"Must be nice to travel a lot"

@marisepollard replied to that with a cheeky:

"@seppi_6 😂😂😂"

@ejkleb:

"Lovely family getaway, enjoy. 💗"

See the holiday snaps below.

Markus Muller on the thrill of meeting Handre

Briefly News previously reported that Markus Muller spoke of meeting Handré Pollard at the alignment camp as a standout moment.

The 18-year-old, who finished school in 2025, has been described as one of the future stars of South African rugby following impressive performances at the school level.

Source: Briefly News