A group of emerging South African rugby prospects were handed a rare opportunity to train alongside established national stars

Among the newcomers were teenage players still in their schooling years, signalling a clear focus on long-term squad development

One of the youngest attendees reflected on the experience as a defining moment, particularly the chance to share space with seasoned internationals

When Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus announced his 49-man squad in February for the first alignment camp for 2026, he included the tried and tested familiar faces that most rugby fans have grown to know and love over the years during South Africa’s successful purple patch.

Markus Muller was called up to be part of the Springboks alignment camp squad. Image:@markus.muller

Source: Instagram

Erasmus also showed his faith in the future by blending in youthful and promising names as he looks to give fresh talent much-needed international exposure and experience. He included 10 uncapped players in his squad. Among them are versatile forward Riley Norton, Siphosethu Mnebelele and Cheswill Jooste, who were also part of the SA U20 squad.

Also in the squad are two players from the Under-18 category, Markus Muller and Kai Pratt, who are currently on tour in Georgia. Jooste, alongside Bathobele Hlekani and Haashim Pead, will attend their maiden Springbok camp after previously spending a week training with the senior squad last season. Paul de Villiers, who made his Test debut for the Springboks against Japan in 2025, also features in the group, alongside Jaco Williams, Zachary Porthen and Emmanuel Tshituka.

Markus Muller reflects on Springboks alignment camp experience

Muller has spoken with excitement about his time at the camp and described the experience of meeting veteran fly-half and two-time Rugby World Cup winner Handré Pollard at the alignment camp as a standout moment. The 18-year-old, who finished school in 2025, has been described as one of the future stars of South African rugby following impressive performances at school level.

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Speaking on the Behind the Ruck podcast, Muller described the moment he was called up to the camp as a dream.

“I honestly did not expect it at all. I think none of us who were in Georgia did,” he said.

“We had been there recently for the Springboks U20 camp. In the middle of the tour, after a week, Charles Wessels, the Springboks manager, sent messages to all of us. Myself, Riley, Siphosethu and Kai.

“And he just said to us, ‘Hello, this is Charles Wessels, I am the Springboks manager. Is this your number?’ I said, ‘Yes, it is my number’. And he said, ‘Thank you’, but nothing else.

“I did not have the slightest idea what was going on. However, two days later we were all added to a WhatsApp group for the Springbok alignment camp. I could not believe it.

“It only felt real to me the day I arrived at the alignment camp.”

Markus Muller spoke about the moment he met Handre Pollard at the Springboks alignment camp. Image:@handrepollard

Source: Instagram

Handré Pollard meeting leaves lasting impression

Muller added that he was struck by the humility and warmth shown by senior players who have achieved multiple World Cup victories. He said the welcoming environment made it easier for younger players to settle in and learn from experienced teammates.

He also spoke highly of Pollard, noting how meaningful it was to meet a player he has long admired.

“Handré Pollard has always been my hero, and it was really nice to meet him,” he said.

Watch the interview below:

England star now eligible for Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that an English international is set to switch allegiance, which comes with the possibility of him joining the Springboks for the next World Cup.

The Boks' head coach has reportedly made contact with the player over the possibility of representing the defending champions.

Source: Briefly News