In recent weeks, confirmation has emerged that Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi will be sidelined for several months following shoulder surgery.

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He has now joined RG Snyman on the list of long-term absentees, after it was disclosed earlier this week that the imposing lock suffered a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi is another concern, having picked up a calf strain. His return date remains uncertain, with the Sharks currently assessing his condition on a week-to-week basis.

A growing number of Springboks have been battling injuries lately. Pieter-Steph du Toit is presently in recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery, while Lood de Jager has remained in South Africa as he continues rehabilitation from a hip operation.

Fellow World Cup winner Frans Malherbe is also dealing with ongoing back and neck problems, leaving his playing future unclear, and the list of sidelined players continues to grow.

Relentless schedule taking its toll on Springboks

While injuries are an inherent part of rugby, it has become increasingly evident that the near 11-month playing calendar is placing excessive strain on elite South African players. Many are required to juggle domestic commitments in the northern hemisphere alongside international duties, including participation in the Rugby Championship.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin has acknowledged that establishing a more balanced global calendar is now essential, particularly when it comes to safeguarding player welfare.

“Players must remain central to these discussions. For South African players competing in Europe while also representing the Springboks in international tournaments such as the Rugby Championship, the reality is an 11-month season — and that simply isn’t sustainable at the current intensity of the game.”

Is there a resolution on the horizon?

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has consistently advocated for better alignment between the northern and southern hemisphere rugby calendars, although a unified global schedule still appears some distance away.

“We need to work towards practical solutions, and there’s strong awareness of that. Fans, too, are calling for greater alignment and a more streamlined global calendar,” Gilpin explained.

“There have been constructive discussions, but more progress is required. From a World Rugby standpoint, we aim to continue acting as both a facilitator and a driving force in these conversations, as we have done over the years, bringing key stakeholders together.

“There is a clear commitment to keep exploring solutions, which is a very positive sign.”

Source: Briefly News