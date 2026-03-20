A key Springbok will miss several months after undergoing shoulder surgery, shaking up the 2026 season plans

Emerging talents face contrasting fortunes as one player makes a comeback while another suffers a season-ending injury

The Springboks gear up for a tough international calendar with major absences shaping the squad selection

The Springboks’ 2026 season has taken a major blow after key player Aphelele Fassi was ruled out for months following shoulder surgery.

Aphelele Fassi leaves the field injured during the Rugby Championship match between the All Blacks and the Springboks at Sky Stadium on September 13, 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Springboks star and Sharks fullback Fassi suffered the injury in February 2026 during a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Lions. The club subsequently decided that he would need surgery to recover fully.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, 19 March, Sharks head coach JP Pietersen provided an update on Fassi’s condition.

“He went for a shoulder operation,” Pietersen said. “So that probably means he will be out for three months.”

Fassi had been included in the Springboks’ alignment camp squad, named by head coach Rassie Erasmus, and could be available in time for the Springboks’ season-opener against the Barbarians at the end of June.

Cameron Hanekom claims the lineout during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 23, 2024, in Cardiff, Wales. Image: Ian Cook

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Hanekom returns, De Klerk out for the year

Bulls and Springboks back-row forward Cameron Hanekom is set to return after a long injury layoff. He will be in contention to play for the Bulls in the URC and provide Erasmus with additional options ahead of the international season starting in July.

Watch a video below of Cameron Hanekom playing for the Bulls:

However, another Bulls player, Sebastian de Klerk, faces a significant setback. The winger has suffered a serious foot injury and is expected to miss the remainder of 2026. This timeline is a major blow for both his franchise and his ambitions to push into the Springbok squad this season. De Klerk had been considered one of the emerging players to watch, but his recovery period now places his immediate rugby future on hold.

See the post below on de Klerk's injury:

Springboks prepare for intense International season

South Africa will face a challenging July series, with consecutive Tests against England, Scotland, and Wales. The intensity rises further with a four-Test series against the All Blacks, culminating in Baltimore, USA, over 12,800 kilometres from home.

Rassie Erasmus reinforced his initial 49-man squad this week with the addition of veterans and two uncapped players. The Springboks held a second alignment camp session virtually on Tuesday, 17 March.

Experienced players in the camp include World Rugby and SA Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, two-time World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Jasper Wiese, among the forwards. The backline contingent features Damian de Allende, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Manie Libbok.

Springboks unveil 2026 anthem

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks are preparing for one of the busiest rugby calendars in recent years, and they will enter the 2026 Test season buoyed by a fresh anthem, originally generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now performed by a South African singer.

The song is performed by a Cape Town vocalist, who was part of The Voice singing competition.

Source: Briefly News