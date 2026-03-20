A top Springboks legend has hinted at a potential B-team tour for the Nations Championship amid a packed 2026 schedule

Coach Rassie Erasmus appears to be prioritising World Cup preparation over trophy-chasing this year

Young and fringe players could get opportunities while key veterans focus on crucial Tests against the All Blacks

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A Springboks legend has revealed a rumour that head coach Rassie Erasmus could deploy a weakened squad for the Nations Championship, ahead of a busy 2026 calendar season.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

With the Rugby World Cup in 2027 approaching, South Africa will face crucial fixtures against the All Blacks in the Greatest Rivalry Series. Sandwiched in between these matches is the Nations Championship, which kicks off with the Boks hosting England in July.

Matfield claims the Springboks B side is pending

Speaking on the podcast Rivals, former Springbok Victor Matfield said he had heard there could be a South African B side towards the end of the year.

"I don’t know if it’s true, I have just heard rumours. Someone just told me. It’s something to do with the league points and where you finish. I just heard it, but let’s see what happens,'' he said.

While there is no confirmation or official word from the Springboks camp to substantiate the claims, there could be some foundation to the speculation. Erasmus has shown in the past that he works in four-year cycles, and his top priority could be the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

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His comments after the end of the 2025 November series also give credence to those rumours. The 54-year-old Erasmus could sacrifice experienced players and give a chance to young and upcoming talent, especially during the Nations Championship in November, while focusing on the home July Tests and the Greatest Rivalry Series.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu breaks with the ball during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus focused on World Cup preparation

When asked about the Nations Championship in December, Erasmus said,

"My head is more towards not chasing the Nations Cup and risking not being ready for 2027."

He added that they were trying to build a team capable of winning the 2027 World Cup but warned that a poor year before the tournament could quickly strip them of their favourite status. Erasmus explained that they did not want players to be “punch drunk” by December and wanted to ensure that those selected for the following year would be capable of winning the World Cup.

"We won’t take any game lightly, but I think we will be willing to take a few shots and maybe an uppercut and say, okay, guys, we’ve rolled the dice, but world ranking isn’t important this year. Would you rather, in a year before the World Cup, lift the Nations Cup trophy or be ready for the World Cup? That’s a difficult thing to handle. And then the Greatest Rivalry starts next year. That’s massive for us as well."

Springboks star sidelined by injury

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks’ 2026 season has taken a major blow after a key player was ruled out for months following shoulder surgery.

The Springboks star and Sharks fullback suffered the injury in February 2026 during a United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Lions.

Source: Briefly News