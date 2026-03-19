Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has caused uproar on social media after branding the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Africa as the worst edition in the competition’s history.

Rooney’s harsh critique has reopened discussions about how the tournament is remembered. His view seems closely linked to his own disappointing campaign at the time.

The Three Lions headed into the competition as one of the favourites to win the competition, but they failed to live up to expectations even with their star-studded team, which had the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick, John Terry and others.

Rooney's harsh words about 2010 World Cup

During a recent appearance on The Overlap, the former England national team captain did not hold back, insisting the tournament failed to deliver the essence of a true World Cup.

“You won’t find a worse World Cup than South Africa 2010,” he said, adding that the event never genuinely felt like the global spectacle it is known for.

"We were travelling to the USA game, the first game. [While] we were driving to the game, it was pitch black, and there were no fans there. The way you normally go to welcome the fans, [the atmosphere] was nothing.

"It just didn't feel like a World Cup at all."

That stance, however, contrasts sharply with broader opinion. Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter praised the event as the finest World Cup ever, highlighting its organisation and global impact as it was the first edition of the competition to be hosted in Africa.

The former Everton forward's opinion on the tournament is against the fans' memory of it. The competition is remembered as a celebration of football’s cultural diversity.

From the remarkable impact of the sound of vuvuzelas, to the globally accepted theme song of the competition "Waka Waka" sung by Shakira, and the controversy of the Jabulani ball.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Rooney's comment about the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa.

premiurnvideos said:

"Rooney saying South Africa 2010 was the worst World Cup, while half the world remembers it as one of the most iconic tournaments ever. The vuvuzelas alone made it unforgettable, Wayne. 😂"

MK Party Stan

"Somebody needs to tell this fraud that even Peter Drury has said his all-time favourite match and goal he ever commentated on came during the 2010 FIFA World Cup🔥🔥🔥

Abdirahman_raw

This gotta be ragebait because ain't now way he said that, South Africa 2010 was the best world cup ever what is he on about? This moment alone made it so memorable. BAFANA! BAFANA! JABULILA!

Brother_Bear07

Wayne couldn’t even win games as a manager for Birmingham City before he got sacked...what the hell does he know?

Phillix M. Kokwele

"Wayne Rooney played for games at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and only registered shots on target, which is like 1 target per match. He forgot to mention it was the worst World Cup for him, not that he has any better WC under his belt.

Rooney's performance at 2010 World Cup

Rooney endured a frustrating tournament, finishing without a single goal. His struggles were compounded by backlash from supporters after he was caught on camera criticising fans who jeered the team following a goalless draw with Algeria in the group phase.

England’s run came to an embarrassing end in the knockout stages, where they were convincingly beaten 4-1 by Germany national football team in the Round of 16.

For the United legend, the mix of underwhelming team displays, his own lack of goals, and what he perceived as a flat atmosphere appears to have shaped his negative recollection of the tournament.

Source: Briefly News